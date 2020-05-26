Bryce Hall & Jaden Hossler: TikTok Stars Arrested In Texas For Drug Possession

TikTok sensations, Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler were arrested for drug possession in Texas on Monday, May 25, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed. Hall, 20, and Hossler, 19, both members of the Los Angeles creative collective known as Sway House, both posted their own bail and returned to the internet on the same day of their arrest. The internet personalities were on a road trip with their fellow Sway House members when they were pulled over. HollywoodLife has reached out to representatives for Hall and Hossler for comment, as well as Texas Police.

Hall was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces — a misdemeanor. He posted his $5,000 bail on Tuesday, May 26, according to a spokesperson for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Hossler was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, greater than 2 ounces less than 4 ounces, as well as possession of a controlled substance, less than 400 grams — a felony. He posted his $6,500 bail on Tuesday.

Ahead of their road trip, Hall took to Twitter to let his fans know that Sway House was headed to Texas. “Roadyyy,” he captioned a series of photos alongside Hossler, Sway House member, Josh Richards and Blake Gray on the same day of his arrest. Hall also tweeted, “HOWDY TEXAS,” on May 25.

Hall and Hossler are two of the most well known personalities on TikTok, a new video-sharing social media platform. Together, their followers amount to nearly 13 million. Hall and Hossler live in the Sway House with the collective’s other social media stars, Richards (mentioned above), Anthony Reeves, Kio Cyr and Griffin Johnson. The group produces video content on both TikTok and YouTube.

This story is still developing. Please check back for updates.