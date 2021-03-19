Addison Rae Surprises TikTok Fans With First-Ever Song & Music Video: Stuns In Catsuit & More Outfits

Addison Rae is not only a TikTok star, but also a singer. The social media star released her debut song and music video, ‘Obsessed,’ and revealed why she’s pursuing music.

Addison Rae is dancing again — but not for a TikTok this time. The 20-year-old TikTok star dropped the ultimate surprise when the clock struck midnight on March 19: her first ever song and music video, called “Obsessed.” This is also the word fans used to describe Addison’s music debut!

The music video is an all-out production, which opens on the social media star and beauty entrepreneur in a black sheer catsuit from LaQuan Smith before changing into enough outfits to put on a fashion show: a rhinestone-encrusted, crocodile print bikini top and mini skirt; a ’90s-esque corset from Dion Lee paired with Dickies trousers; and another catsuit featuring a renaissance art print (another piece from LaQuan Smith). Addison not only showed off her style (courtesy of stylist Kyle Luu), but her moves, too, which were guided by choreographers Sara Biv and Calvit Hodge. They have worked with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Major Lazer and Camila Cabello!

The track is an empowering anthem about how Addison is “obsessed” with herself…just as much as her admirer is! “I’m obsessed with me-e-e as much as you / Say you’d die for me I’d die for me-e too / And if I lost you, I’d still have me, I can’t lose / When you say that you’re obsessed with me, me too,” she sings in the chorus.

“One could take it as being vainly obsessed with yourself, but that’s not what I’m trying to communicate,” Addison told Vogue while discussing the confidence in her lyrics. “It’s more I can love myself as much as you love me, and that’s important. There are days where I struggle, and it’s definitely a work in progress to accept who I am and give myself the love I deserve. But that message was so strong, and I wanted to communicate it [in the lyrics].”

While many fans were surprised to see Addison make the jump from TikTok to music, this is not something she took up on a whim. “From the beginning, I wanted to make sure that I was writing my own music,” Addison also told Vogue. “I remember jotting down lyrics when I was little and trying to figure out how to make them a song, [now] I’m learning every detail and from amazing songwriters.”

Addison joined TikTok in July of 2019, and in less than two years, she has went from being a Louisiana State University student to becoming a full-fledged celebrity. Addison is also known for being close friends with Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian, and they’ll both be making their film debuts in the upcoming remake of the movie She’s All That (which will instead be called He’s All That).