Machine Gun Kelly Photographed Arriving & Leaving LA Club With A Mystery Blonde

Machine Gun Kelly hit up a nightclub in LA with a pretty mystery lady by his side. They left the hotspot together, too!

Wait, what? Machine Gun Kelly was spotted arriving at a party in West Hollywood on April 15 with a lovely lady in tow. The “Rap Devil” rocker, 30, dressed casually in khakis, a black sweatshirt, and a string of pearls, arrived at celeb hotspot Delilah with a mystery woman. The blonde was dressed down in an oversized black hoodie and skinny jeans for the night out.

Later in the night, MGK and his friend attempted to keep a low profile while leaving the nightclub, evading paparazzi and driving away in his car. It’s unclear who she is, but there’s no indication that anything untoward is happening between the two. MGK is fully devoted to his girlfriend, Megan Fox! The night before MGK’s night at Delilah, he and Megan were sharing a romantic dinner date in Santa Monica.

While grabbing a bite at Via Veneto, the couple twinned at Via Veneto in blue plaid flannel: Megan’s, a classic button down, MGK’s, a full jumpsuit. He kept a protective arm around the Jennifer’s Body actress, 34, as they strolled into the restaurant. The couple began dating in spring 2020 and are basically attached at the hip at this point!

They’re even double dating now with a hot new Hollywood couple: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. MGK and Travis go way back. They collaborated on the album Tickets To My Downfall in 2020 and have released several singles together. The foursome were spotted living it up together at UFC 260 in Las Vegas on March 27, looking like they were having a ball.

Kourt and Travis actually love doubling dating with them because they’re such a solid couple. “They all have the same interests and love living life. They are legitimately all friends with each other,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They are all in love, and that in itself is a fun and nice thing to share with each other.”