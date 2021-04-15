Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are A Clone Couple In Matching Flannel Looks On Date Night

The couple that matches together, stays together. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox proved this by wearing dark blue flannel outfits on a dinner date.

Machine Gun Kelly? More like Machine Grunge Kelly. The 30-year-old singer lived out his “Nevermind meets Superunknown” fantasy while going for a romantic dinner with Megan Fox on Wednesday (Apr. 14). The couple grabbed a bite to eat at Via Veneto in Santa Monica, and they turned heads with their similar ensembles. MGK (born Colson Baker) wore a blue flannel button-up shirt, left open to show off his tank-top and pants. He paired the outfit with some hardcore boots and a knee-length denim coat, but the best thing about his outfit? It matched what Megan, 34, wore to a t.

While Megan didn’t go all-in on the blue flannel theme, the Jennifer’s Body actress wore an oversized, dark blue flannel shirt over her black top. She coordinated her mask, boots, and purse – all black – to match her outfit. She even rocked her own denim. Whereas MGK had a black denim jacket, Megan opted for the more conventional pair of faded and ripped jeans. All in all, the duo was the perfect example of a “clone couple.”

The dinner came on the heels of MGK’s return to the beauty world. The “Concert For Aliens” singer teamed with Unlisted Brand Lab to launch his own line of nail polishes. The line will be called UN/DN, according to Nylon, and the brand will focus on creating a line of unisex products. “We’re honored to be working with MGK on this rare opportunity to build a brand that will progress a category to embody a cultural shift that has been a long time coming,” said Unlisted CEO and founder Candy Harris in a statement, per Nylon. MGK did launch three polish shades with the release of his album, Tickets To My Downfall, which included bright pink, a glimmering silver, and a black.

Perhaps MGK will sport some colors from his line the next time he and Megan go on a double date with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian? The two couples were seen attending UFC 260 in Las Vegas on Mar. 27. The pairing wasn’t that shocking since Travis, 45, and MGK are friends (Travis produced Tickets To My Downfall and played drums on all the tracks). As it turned out, this wasn’t the first time that these four have hung out.

“Colson is over at Travis’s house a lot, and Megan is usually with him,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the night out in Vegas, “so Kourtney has gotten to know both of them through Travis, and they’ve all become friends now.”