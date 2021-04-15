Julien Solomita: 5 Things To Know About YouTube star Jenna Marbles’ BF After They Get Engaged

Julien Solomita announced that he is engaged to YouTube star Jenna Marbles and debuted her engagement ring. Learn more about Julien, who is famous on YouTube himself.

“A little while ago, I asked Jenna [Marbles] to marry me and she said yes,” Julien Solomita announced during a Twitch stream on April 15. The 28-year-old social media star revealed that he has been engaged to Jenna, who was once one of YouTube’s top creators, for a while. “So, we are engaged….Probably longer ago than you think,” he continued. “I’m very excited and it feels good to just kind of get the words out because I wanted to tell you for a while, but I didn’t because it was giving me anxiety. And so I just kind of held onto it, and I think today I realized it was kind of flipped and giving me more anxiety to kind of hold onto it. So there’s the news.”

Jenna quit YouTube in June of 2020, after the 34-year-old online star apologized for making racially-insensitive videos from her earlier years on the video platform. During the engagement announcement, Julien confirmed that his fiancée is still “offline.” So, he showed off Jenna’s engagement ring for her during the Twitch stream. It was a simple yet elegant square-cut diamond. Julien revealed that he also has an engagement band, since Jenna “wanted [him] to enjoy the engagement too.”

Julien Solomita Is Popular On YouTube & Twitch

Julien runs two YouTube channels. The YouTuber created his first one in 2012, and it has since accumulated more than 2.5 million subscribers. Over the past year, Julien — who is a passionate cook and runs a video series called “Aries Kitchen” — has primarily used the channel to upload videos of himself whipping up yummy dishes, like a “diy kfc famous bowl” and “lobster mac & cheese.”

Julien now mostly posts to his second YouTube channel, julien 2, which has over 400,000 subscribers. The channel is filled with video uploads from his Twitch streams; Julien considers the live streaming service his “happy place,” he said in his April 15 livestream, which is why he chose to reveal the engagement news there.

Julien Solomita Has Been Dating Jenna Marbles Since 2013

Julien and Jenna began dating in 2013, not long after meeting at a bar where Julien had been working at while attending Chapman University. “One day, I was working at the bar, and I got to meet this really cute girl who had come in quite a bit. She had a group of friends that she would sit with, and I’d seen her, but I finally got introduced to her. One night she said, ‘you know, maybe you should hang out and not work one night,'” he recalled in his 2016 “Draw My Life” video, per Distractify.

Julien took off work that night and hung out with Jenna and her friends. “It was really nice getting to know her. And then we started really dating,” Julien said in the “Draw My Life” video.

Early in the days of knowing one another, Julien also worked as “security detail” for Jenna, according to his LinkedIn page.

Julien Solomita Became Heavily Involved In Jenna Marbles’ YouTube Channel

Julien was still interning for a radio program when he first met Jenna, and not yet involved in the world of social media and YouTube. “She really kind of opened my eyes to the whole world of YouTube which I thought was so intriguing and I had not really seen it before,” Julien said in his “Draw My Life” video.

Julien and Jenna went on to become regular fixtures in one another’s YouTube videos, and even ran a joint podcast called Jenna & Julien for six years until airing their final episode in Aug. 2020.

Julien Solomita Gave An Update On Jenna Marbles After She Quit YouTube

As we mentioned earlier, Jenna left YouTube in the summer of 2020 after apologizing for racially-insensitive videos. Jenna said she was “unbelievably sorry,” and also explained that she privated “a lot” of her old videos. “Because I just don’t want anyone to feel upset about anything. I don’t want to contribute to that…I don’t want someone to watch something and feel hurt or offended now for any reason,” Jenna said in her apology video.

Ten months after Jenna’s departure from YouTube, Julien gave an update on how Jenna is doing, who is no longer featured in his YouTube videos. “I’m very happy, she’s very happy. You were all very much a part of our relationship for a very long time and just because you don’t see her anymore, doesn’t mean I still don’t appreciate her and want to know this stuff,” Julien said while revealing the engagement news on his Twitch stream.

Julien Solomita Was Also Involved In Olympic Weightlifting

Next week I compete in my first olympic weightlifting meet. I've been training for it for over a half… http://t.co/pAO21VuL0c — julien ⚡️ (@juliensolomita) July 15, 2014

Aside from the YouTube and Twitch worlds, Julien has also been involved in competitive weightlifting! Julien competed in his “first olympic weightlifting meet” in 2014, which he revealed in a tweet, and went on to even place third in a tournament in 2016.