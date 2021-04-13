Kristin Cavallari Makes Her Epic Return To ‘The Hills’ In 1st Season 2 Trailer – Watch

She’s baaaack! Kristin Cavallari is making her triumphant return to the revival of ‘The Hills,’ as the now single mom of three is seen in the new season two trailer.

When The Hills: New Beginnings season one kicked off on MTV on June 24, 2019, Kristin Cavallari was a married mom of three living in Nashville with her own reality show Very Cavallari. A lot has changed since then, as KC has headed west and is dropping by second season of The Hills…while making a very dramatic entrance. In the new trailer that just dropped, she’s seen for a split second at the very end, but it’s enough to thrill fans of the show.

Kristin gets out of a chauffeur driven limo and walks down a line of gold partitions as if she’s attending a red carpet event. The 34-year-old looks stunning in a sleeveless one shouldered little black dress with cut outs to show her toned bare torso. She had her blonde hair pulled up in a high pony with plenty of bouncy waves. The shot fades to black as Kristin’s voice is heard saying “To being reunited,” as if she’s giving a toast. Watch Kristin’s grand entrance at the 1:09 mark below:

In the press release for the season two trailer, MTV promises that: “After a year of lockdowns and lost time, the cast of Hollywood’s most iconic friend group is reuniting. This season finds them at a crossroads and their lives tested like never before. While some struggle with the financial strains from the global pandemic and rebuilding businesses, others are navigating through rocky relationships, struggling with addiction as well as their mental and physical health.”

“From a highly-publicized divorce and rekindling former flames to starting new families and surprise pregnancies, all bets are off this season. Joined by a new Hollywood ‘it’ girl on the scene and a long-awaited reunion with a former castmate, the group is writing their newest chapter once again,” the release adds. Familiar faces back for season two include Audrina Patridge, Jason and Ashley Wahler, Brandon Thomas Lee, Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter, Frankie and Jennifer Delgado, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Justin “Bobby” Brescia and Whitney Port.

Kristin is obviously the subject of the long awaited reunion, while newcomer Caroline D’Amore is the “it” girl, replacing season one’s departed Mischa Barton. Kristin won’t be around for long though, as she told us in an EXCLUSIVE interview that “It was like no time has passed. I loved seeing everybody and filming. I did one episode and I’m so happy that I was able to go back and have a good time.” She added that, “It was so fun,” of filming with cast members, including ex-boyfriend Brody Jenner.

Kristin and husband of six years, retired NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, announced in joint Instagram posts on April 26, 2020 that they were getting a divorce. The couple are parents to sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, as well as daughter Saylor, 5. Less than a month after the split announcement, Kristin revealed she was pulling the plug on her E! reality series Very Cavallari after three seasons, citing “this new chapter in my life,” that she was about to embark on. KC was one of the stars of MTV’s Laguna Beach while still in high school, and appeared on the final season of the original The Hills in 2010.