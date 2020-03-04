Mischa Barton Disses Alleged New ‘Hills’ Replacement Caroline D’Amore: She’s So ‘Boring’

Mischa Barton is going OFF on reports that she’s being replaced on ‘The Hills’ with onetime Hollywood scene ‘It’ girl Caroline D’Amore. She says that her rival is ‘boring’ and like ‘watching paint dry.’

It’s 2006 all over again with Mischa Barton sparring with another Hollywood “It” girl. Back in the day when she played Marissa Cooper on The OC, she was among the party scene that included young Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Nicole Richie, Kim Kardashian and Caroline D’Amore. The latter has reportedly been tapped to join the cast of The Hills: New Beginnings season two, replacing Mischa and the 34-year-old is beyond furious with the news.

A day after Caroline’s casting was reported by TMZ — which noted that Mischa wasn’t asked back for season two because she was “bland” and her personality was “boring” — she lit into another outlet that wrote about Mischa being out and the D’Amore’s pizza heiress being in. Mischa posted a headline from Us Weekly about the casting and lit into Caroline, 35.

“Lol. Where do people get their reporting from? As if anyone would watch @carolinedamore try to hoc her boring ass pasta bowls 🍝👀 and greasy pizza on tv. Tried that it was like watching paint dry. 😂 Get the story straight first. @usweekly,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post with the Us story about the casting news.

The comments section ranged from fans calling Mischa a “savage” to others saying they were disappointed in her for being mean and petty towards Caroline. User cali4niadreams might have put it best, writing “Every major news outlet is reporting it. This is beneath you Mischa to shame someone after you were so harshly criticized yourself in the past. Lost a ton of respect for you,” then snarked “Ps: @carolinedamore’s pizza is delicious and more relevant than you are…..”

Mischa’s proved to be a bit of a sore loser in the past when exiting TV shows. When she was voted off Dancing with the Stars early on in season 22, she told The Ringer that “Ugh, I had no idea it would be so bad. I got told off by my dancer,” who was pro-partner Artem Chigvinstev. “I was supposed to control the costumes, I was told that I could do the design aspect of it, that’s kind of the reason why I agreed to do it.” She continued, “That didn’t happen. It wasn’t collaborative like a choreographer on a film set…I was so confused by it. It was like The Hunger Games. It was all a popularity contest. It was awful. I was so glad to get kicked off.”

Mischa also dissed The OC — the show that made her a star — for holding her back from bigger things and said that’s why her character was killed off in a fiery car crash in season three. In May 2019, she told the the New York Times, “I just had a lot in my career that I wanted to do and accomplish….I felt like things were really heavily reliant upon me, and I was getting no time to do any of the other offers that were out there.”