Caroline D’Amore: 5 Things To Know About DJ & Actress, 34, Who’s Reportedly Joining ‘The Hills’

Caroline D’Amore is the rumored to be joining the second season of MTV’s ‘The Hills: New Beginnings!’ And, you may recognize her from other reality shows! Learn more about Caroline with these 5 fast facts!

The Hills fans are buzzing about a rumored cast shakeup as the the MTV show heads into its second season. Caroline D’Amore will join the New Beginnings cast, according to TMZ, which also reports that Mischa Barton will not return for season 2. Mischa who joined the reboot in 2019.

Caroline will reportedly join the rest of the returning cast, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port, Stephanie Pratt, Jason Wahler, Frankie Delgado, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter. Caroline and MTV have not addressed or confirmed the cast reports. HollywoodLife reached out to MTV and did not receive an immediate reply.

1. Caroline D’Amore is an American DJ, producer, actress, songwriter and former model. — Born, June 6, 1984 in Los Angeles, CA, Caroline is fully immersed in the entertainment industry. She is known for her single “Music Man,” featuring DJ StoneBridge. Caroline is also a radio host on Heartbeatz on Dash Radio and produces DJ Diaries with Caroline D’Amore, which explores her life, as well as other DJs.

(Photo credit: Caroline D’Amore/Instagram)

2. She’s acted alongside Audrina Patridge. — Caroline played Maggie, the younger sister of Audrina’s character Megan, in the 2009 horror film Sorority Row. As a result, she appeared in the music video for the film’s promotional track “Get U Home” by Shwayze. Her other acting credits include: HBO’s Entourage, in which she played Brooke in season 5 and 2009’s comedy film Frat Party. In 2014, she appeared as the DJ in the music video for Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj’s song “Bang Bang”.

3. She is a chef. — Caroline is the head chef and co-owner of D’Amores Pizza, which was founded by her parents. Her official Instagram bio states that she is the “CEO at Pizza Girl Inc,” which sells organic all natural pasta sauce in marinara, puttanesca and vodka sauce. She also launched the company’s catering and food truck businesses.

4. Caroline is a wife and a mom. — Caroline has married to Bobby Alt since August 5, 2012, according to her IMDb page. They have one child together, a daughter named Isabella.

(Photo credit: Caroline D’Amore/Instagram)

5. She has already appeared on other popular reality television shows. — Caroline appeared on the second season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and its spin-off series Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami.She’s been photographed partying with Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton.