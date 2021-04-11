Keri Hilson Confirms Her Decade Long Feud With Beyoncé Is Over After A ‘Healing’ Conversation

Keri Hilson has confirmed she squashed her longstanding beef with Beyonce, and said she’d be open to collaborating with the singer.

The years-long feud between Keri Hilson and Beyonce is over. In a new interview with radio host Persia Nicole, the R&B hitmaker revealed she and Bey had squashed any beef between them, which kicked off when Keri threw shade on her 2009 song, “Turnin’ Me On.” She referred to the “Crazy In Love” singer with the line “Your vision cloudy if you think that you da best, You can dance, she can sing, but need to move it to the left… She need to go have some babies, she need to sit down, she fake, them other chicks ain’t even worth talkin’ bout.”

Despite the shady remark, Bey was “gracious” when meeting Keri. “She actually has introduced herself. It was a gracious moment,” Keri revealed. “I appreciated it. I feel like she understood what happened, what had transpired and there was a bit of healing in that moment when we met. I take her as a very intuitive kind of soul, as am I.” As for whether they would ever collaborate: “Yeah, it would be a very fun experience to do that if she were open. I do feel like she understood what that was all about. She’s amazing. I’ve always felt that way. That’s the truth of the matter, but no one will believe that.”

Fans of the R&B singer would know she totally added fuel to the fire in 2011 when she refused to pose with an issue of Juicy magazine that featured Beyoncé and her husband Jay Z on the cover. “We can understand and nod and have a mutual respect [now],” Keri explained. “I think at the very minimum there can be that. That’s always possible and that’s where I’m at. I made a decision that was not authentic to who I truly am and of course I regret it. Of course.”

Fans of the two singers were divided in the wake of the new interview, however many acknowledged that Keri was likely “pressured” into dissing Bey when she was early in her career. “I don’t think people realize the affect the industry and labels have on people when you’re young. She was clearly pressured to diss Beyoncé back then and it backfired. She obviously matured,” one person commented. “Beyoncé and Keri need to get together and bring that [fire] long overdue,” another fan wrote. We’d certainly love to see the pair collab!