Vanessa Hudgens Rocks Sexy Neon Bikini & Matching Hat For Pool Day — Pic

Vanessa Hudgens channeled her inner ‘sun girl’ for a cute new pic that she shared to Instagram, featuring the star in a bright, neon yellow two-piece. Check out the snap here!

Vanessa Hudgens was totally feeling herself in her latest post to Instagram! In the snap, which she shared on April 9, the High School Musical alum, 32, showed off her fit figure in a neon yellow bikini, featuring a matching bucket hat. The starlet looked super cute in the snap, puckering her lips and making a fun kissy face. Along with her bikini and matching hat, Vanessa also wore some stylish jewelry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

The starlet wore strings of layered necklaces as well as a body chain, and even fashioned some bracelets and rings. Along with her jewelry, Vanessa wore a cute little stud in her pierced belly button. “Sun girl at it again,” she captioned the fun and flirty pic. Vanessa has seriously been channeling her inner “sun girl,” and she actually captioned a previous post with the same phrase!

On March 31, Vanessa took to Instagram and shared a super cute black and white photo featuring her beau, Cole Tucker! The two looked like they had a total blast at the beach, with Vanessa snapping the selfie while sticking her tongue out and the professional baseball player, 24, looking super cute, too. “Sun Girl and Moon Boy,” Vanessa captioned the couple’s pic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens)

Along with looking incredibly loved up with his lady, Cole has also totally gushed about Vanessa! “I got a girlfriend and she’s cool. She’s awesome. I love her,” Cole told reporters on March 1, during spring training for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ season. “She’s great. She’ll be around. You will see her but you saw the headline, it is what it is,” he said.

Although the twosome have been relatively private about their relationship, they did make headlines when they posted about each other on Valentine’s Day! In the pics, the couple looked adorable, cuddling up next to each other on the couch in Cole’s post, and sharing a sweet smooch in Vanessa’s! We cannot wait to see the relationship between “sun girl” and “moon boy” continue to flourish.