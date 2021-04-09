Tristan Thompson Is ‘Proud’ Of Khloe Kardashian For Speaking Out On Leaked Bikini Pic

Tristan Thompson has ‘really been there’ for Khloe Kardashian through the leaked bikini photo scandal, a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY.

Khloe Kardashian, 36, has an amazing support system around her — and that includes Tristan Thompson, 30. The NBA star has “really been there” for the Good American founder as she weathered the leak of an unauthorized bikini photo over Easter weekend. In the photo, Khloe is seen posing in Palm Springs wearing a leopard bikini. “Her family and friends have all given her so much support through this. And Tristan’s really been there for her too. Everyone is proud of how she’s handled this,” an insider spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Shortly after the photo was reposted by fan sites on social media, various accounts were slapped with a copyright notice via the Kardashian’s legal team — forcing them to remove the posts. Khloe broke her silence on April 7 about the controversy, showing off her unedited body via Instagram live along with an emotional statement about her body image struggles. “Her hope is that by being honest and letting people see her pain that she can now move past this,” our source added. “She felt like she had to speak up and say something but now that she has, she’s not dwelling on it.”

Khloe’s family showed their support on her April 7 post, which included a video of her topless in front of a mirror. Sister Kendall Jenner gushed, “Yes! you beautiful, strong, HEALTHY queen,” while Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both expressed their love for the mom-of-one. “Khloe knows the drill by now, every time she does anything in the public eye it will be ridiculed one way or another. And now that she has addressed the most recent controversy she is involved in, she is taking solace in the fact that her family has her back and her true fans know where she is getting at and where she stands,” a second source explained. They noted the reality star “doesn’t want people to feel bad” by what she says or does, but just wants to “live her life” and not be “judged.”

“Khloe has always been honest with fans about her struggles with confidence, and so she decided it was best to address this with fans instead of avoiding it like some people may have,” a third insider revealed. “Of course, she would love to have one hundred percent confidence in everything she does and says… At the end of the day, she’s human, she makes mistakes, she apologizes, she forgives, and she hopes other people can too,” they told HL.

In her letter, Khloe confirmed that the videos shared were not edited. “This is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered. The photo that was posted this week was beautiful,” she began, referencing the photo that was allegedly posted by her grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon (she was listed as the copyright owner of the photo). “When someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point … you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared – regardless of who you are,” Khloe also said.

As for Khloe and Tristan, their relationship appears to be stronger than ever! The pair have been spending plenty of time together during quarantine with their adorable daughter True Thompson, 2, and have made the decision to have another baby together. Khloe has actively been documenting her struggles with IVF on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, with Tristan agreeing to be a sperm donor to create embryos.