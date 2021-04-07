Shailene Woodley Snuggles Up To Aaron Rodgers & Calls Him ‘My Love’ In Rare Video At Home — Watch

Shailene Woodley gushed over her ‘love’ Aaron Rodgers in a sweet Instagram Q&A about his ‘Jeopardy!’ hosting duties as they cuddled on the couch.

Shailene Woodley couldn’t stop calling fiancé Aaron Rodgers “my love” during an adorable Q&A the couple hosted about his Jeopardy! hosting gig on April 6. The twosome were snuggled up on the couch during the eight-minute clip (which you can watch below), with the NFL player, 37, wrapping his arm around the Big Little Lies star, 29, the entire time.

The video was full of cute tidbits, like Shailene revealing that she and Aaron compete for their dog’s affection. “Who else gets in fights with their partners about how much they get to cuddle with their dog?” Shailene asked as their pup joined them on the couch. “Is it just us?” The Divergent star also gently teased her guy about his man bun.

While she called Aaron “super sexy,” she suggested that he do something about his hair. “It’s really greasy right now,” she joked. “Maybe you shouldn’t show them!” The Green Bay Packers quarterback also confirmed reports that he and his fiancée met while he was living in Canada during the NFL offseason.

“I was quarantined in Montreal for a lot of the beginning of the offseason, hanging out with this lovely lady right here,” he said before panning the camera to a beaming Shailene. “Montreal, Quebec has some really tight COVID rules, so a lot of downtime. I watched every episode [of Jeopardy!] on Netflix multiple times. I watched old episodes I found on my phone.”

The Instagram Q&A was particularly special, as Shailene and Aaron are rarely seen in public together. The couple were spotted holding hands and hugging during a trip to Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park in Florida on April 3. Aaron was actually wearing the same Star Wars t-shirt that he rocked in their Instagram clip!

While they’re not fond of PDA, Aaron and Shailene gush over each other in interviews constantly. In fact, Aaron said in a March Instagram Live with Zenith Watches CEO Julien Tornare that getting engaged to Shailene is “the best thing that’s happened to me.” He’s the one who spilled the beans about their surprise engagement, in January.

Aaron said while accepting the 2020 Most Valuable Player Awards at NFL Honors that 2020 “was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments… I got engaged and I played some of the best football in my career.” He ended the speech by thanking “my fiancée.”