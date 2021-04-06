Aaron Rodgers Would ‘Highly Consider’ Retiring From The NFL If Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ Becomes Full-Time Gig

Goodbye, Green Bay? HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned Aaron Rodgers would ‘jump at the opportunity’ to be the new host of ‘Jeopardy!’

Aaron Rodgers just began his two-week stint as guest host of Jeopardy!, but has the Green Bay Packers quarterback already decided on a career change? With three years left on his contract and Aaron, now 37, fast approaching 40, the Super Bowl XLV champion and current NFL MVP is considering life after football – and that may come sooner than we think. “When Aaron is done with the NFL, he wants to continue doing commercials and TV,” a source close to the NFL player tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “And if Jeopardy! were to offer him the full-time gig of doing the show, he would highly consider retiring from the NFL to be the host.”

In numerous interviews, Aaron has made it clear that he – a lifelong Jeopardy! fan and 2015 Celebrity Jeopardy! champion – would love to be named as Alex Trebek’s replacement. “The producers of Jeopardy! just have to make the right offer, and Aaron would be the host in no time,” the source tells HollywoodLife. “He would jump at the opportunity. He is super competitive and would love one more Super Bowl, but Aaron is heading into another chapter in his life.” The insider adds that Aaron, who is currently engaged to Shailene Woodley, is “looking to start a family” soon, and hosting a trivia game seems more appealing than facing down a hungry linebacker every Sunday. “When it comes to all his future,” adds the insider, “Jeopardy! is clearly the healthier, more long-term option.”

Or, why not both? “I don’t think I’d need to give up football to do it,” he told The Ringer when asked if he would hang up his jersey for a job behind the Jeopardy! podium. “They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me, eh—[pauses]—178 days to do Jeopardy! So I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work. It would be a dream job for sure, and I’m not shy at all about saying I want the job. That’s how I went into it. I want an opportunity to be in the mix.”

Aaron, who also said he would shave off his scruff if it would help him secure the job, continued the hard sell as to why he’s the perfect candidate. “I feel like I bring something different to the stage,” he told The Ringer. “I’m the youngest of any of the guest hosts, I’d be the youngest host of just about any major game show, I bring an audience from the NFL, and I feel like I appeal to nerdy people, too, because I was a nerd in high school and got caught in that weird phase of wanting to be a jock and an athlete and also really caring about getting good grades. And at the same time, there are not many bigger fans of the show than me.”

If Aaron’s fiancée had her way, he would get the job right now. Shailene, 29, gushed over Aaron ahead of his appearance on Monday (April 5). “I have a very important announcement to make. This guy right here is super sexy, super attractive … just shaved his neck this morning. Has a little man bun growing. This guy is hosting Jeopardy! tonight!” she said in an Instagram video featuring her and the NFL QB. “There [will be] some laughs, maybe some tears, excitement, mystery… you never know! Check it out!”