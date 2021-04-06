‘RHONJ’ Preview: Joe & Melissa Gorga Explode On Each Other Over Fears Of ‘Growing Apart’ — Watch

Joe and Melissa Gorga hit a marriage breaking point in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek at the April 7 episode of ‘RHONJ’.

Joe Gorga tells wife Melissa that she has “changed” in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 7 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. And guess what? He’s not happy about it.

Their fiery exchange begins when everyone’s seen leaving an event together, and Melissa doesn’t “wait” for Joe before getting on the bus. “Melissa, are you going to wait for your husband?” he asks, to which she says, “No.”

He then asks, “What happened to you? You don’t wait for me?”, and she says, “Why am I waiting for you? You’re right here, bro. Chill”, before Joe insinuates she may have had “too much to drink” and he slams the van’s door shut. Clearly, he’s upset with her, but no one understand why just yet.

That is until he admits: “We used to just be so attached, and I’m still like that — [but] she’s just changed. You turned into this different businesswoman.”

Melissa goes on to explain that she should be allowed to have “a little something” that’s her “own”, and it doesn’t mean she loves Joe any less. But he insists she’s “changed”.

A flashback shows Joe fighting with Melissa over the same issue in 2016 — when he told her that she broke their “agreement”, where she’d stay at home and raise their kids while he worked.

She then says, “I’m not at home as much as I used to be. I have to go to fashion week, and I have to go to the trade shows. I have appearances, I have red carpets, and if it were up to him, I would just cook and clean, and be [at home] at 4 with [his] dinner.”

Joe suggest that maybe they “grew apart”, and he seems okay with it. “It’s just life — it’s okay,” he says. “Are you f***ing kidding me?” she asks.

He further claims he gives her “so much love”, and she says she does the same for him, but he doesn’t agree. So she goes off on him and suggests kissing his “ass” because he’s “throwing a hissy fit”. She then calls him “spoiled” before he threatens to “never” talk to her again. “Be careful what you say,” he says.

Could this be the end of Joe and Melissa’s marriage? New episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey air Wednesdays at 9pm on Bravo.