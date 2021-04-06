Vanessa Bryant & Ciara’s Daughters Sienna, 3, & Bianka, 4 Hug In Their Adorable Easter Dresses

Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, invited Vanessa Bryant and her daughters to an adorable Easter celebration. Their kids, BFFs Sienna and Bianka, hunted for eggs together!

Ciara and Russell Wilson win the award for best holiday hosting duo! The singer and Seattle Seahawks quarterback hosted an all-out Easter celebration on April 4, which they invited Vanessa Bryant and her daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 1, to. Bianka — along with Ciara and Russell’s daughter Sienna, 3 — dressed to theme in adorable Easter dresses.

Sienna’s dress was covered in watercolor florals, while Sienna wore a pretty pink dress adorned with a rose. The BFFs hugged in a sweet video that Vanessa and Ciara posted to Instagram on April 6, which recapped their Easter festivities. The day included an Easter egg hunt for the kids (Ciara’s son, Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex Future, also made a cameo) and a race involving both the adults and kids. The video montage included hilarious clips of everyone trying to run while balancing an egg on their spoons!

There were also jumping castles, many balloons and the Easter Bunny himself. Like Sienna, Vanessa wore a floral dress herself, which she wore while tentatively biting into an ice cream cone (as seen in the video below). Ciara was amused by her friend’s ice cream eating method, because she did a spot-on impersonation in a video in the following slide.

“Thank you @ciara and @dangerusswilson for hosting the most amazing Easter celebration. We had the best time. You outdid yourselves. We love you so much! So thankful for you guys,” Vanessa wrote on Instagram after the day of fun. And while her late husband could sadly not be there to join the Easter celebration, Vanessa still paid tribute to Kobe Bryant by sharing a photo of their daughter, Capri, looking off into the distance at the party…just how her dad would.

“It’s the KOBE stare for me~Capri Kobe,” Vanessa captioned the adorable picture. It has now been over a year since the Los Angeles Lakers legend and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, passed away in a helicopter crash in January of 2020. But Vanessa and her family are always finding little ways to remember their loved ones.