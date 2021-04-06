Caitlyn Jenner Contemplating A Run For California Governor As Newsom Faces Recall

With CA Governor Gavin Newsom facing a recall election, Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly considering running against him.

Kanye West didn’t make it to the White House, but California could see Caitlyn Jenner in the Governor’s Mansion. The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is reportedly speaking with political consultants to possibly launch a bid for governor of California, according to sources who spoke with Axios. The potential run comes as Governor Gavin Newsom faces a recall election, with Republicans angry about his his immigration and tax policies.

Caitlyn, a lifelong Republican and former Trump supporter, is reportedly being assisted by GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren, per Axios. The women previously through their work with the American Unity Fund, a nonprofit focused on LGBTQ+ issues. Caroline also worked at Trump Victory, a fundraising campaign for President Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign. Additionally, she helped organize the rally that immediately preceded the January 6 Capitol siege by his supporters.

The Olympian said in early 2021 that she would not consider running against Governor Newsom, however. “Caitlyn is not running for governor, has never considered running for governor and is very happy doing the work that she is doing to promote LGBT rights and spending time with her 18 grandchildren and 10 children,” Caitlyn’s rep said in a statement.

But Caitlyn has made her political ambitions known in the past. The Secrets of My Life author said in 2017 that she has considered running for Senate in California. “I have considered it,” Caitlyn said on Cat’s Roundtable. “I like the political side of it. If there’s one thing — I work very closely with the American Unity Fund — that their sole purpose, their mission statement is to get the Republican party to do a better job with all LGBT issues.”

“Can I do a better job from the outside?” she continued. “Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talking to anybody? Or are you better from the inside, and we are in the process of determining that. Yeah, but I would look for a senatorial run.”