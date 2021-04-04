‘RHOA’s Kandi Burruss Teases Kenya Moore & Porsha Williams ‘Go In On Each Other’ Over Stripper Drama At Reunion

‘RHOA’s Kandi Burruss says fans can expect plenty of drama at the upcoming season 12 reunion between Kenya Moore & Porsha Williams!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 12 reunion taped the last week of March and Kandi Burruss, 44, says things are still heated months after filming wrapped! The drama is between co-stars Kenya Moore, 50, and Porsha Williams, 39, and it all goes back to that bachelorette party. “Kenya, Porsha obviously had a lot to say to each other,” Kandi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on March 28. “The ladies just had an opportunity to go in on each other about some of the things that was being said during the time of the actual season.”

Kenya and Porsha have had several ups and downs over their time on the show together and the current season was no exception. But things went past the point of no return! Kenya accused Porsha of allegedly sleeping with Bolo the stripper at Cynthia Bailey‘s bachelorette party.

The party, which was planned by Kandi for her pal’s big day, is going to be a hot topic. “There were definitely some conversations had at the reunion, of course.” Kandi revealed. “You know they got everything off their chest,” Kandi said. “Let’s just say that.”

Newcomer Drew Sidora, 35, really showed up to her first reunion in a big way and it sounds like all of the ladies collectively will not hold back! “Drew had a lot to say,” Kandi added. “There were people that did get called out about a couple of things. Some people owned up to some things and some people didn’t.”

Although filming on season 12 is officially wrapped, there’s a lot fans haven’t seen quite yet. “Clearly there’s a lot you guys have seen,” Kandi teased. “We’re going to see Big Frida in New Orleans and that dinner and all of that, that’s going to be crazy. Then there’s this whole situation for the finale that’s going to be crazy. There’s a whole lot of drama between — Let’s just say that the drama between Drew and LaToya is going to get next level. Things with us just bubbles and bubbles and bubbles and it becomes such a mess. It got out of hand, it really did.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8pm on Bravo.