RHOA’s Drew Sidora Shades Kenya Moore As ‘Fake’ & Reveals Whether They Can Ever Be Friends

‘RHOA’s Drew Sidora did not hold back during our episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live when we asked for her true feelings on fellow castmate Kenya Moore!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s newest peach holder Drew Sidora, 35, feels fellow ‘wife Kenya Moore, 50, isn’t being true to herself this season! And after the former beauty queen called her sneaky in a recent episode, she’s not holding her feelings back, either. “To me, she’s a fake, fluffy face at this point,” Drew told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on Jan. 25. “That’s where I categorize her and we’ll keep it movin’.”

On an episode that aired Jan. 24, Kenya chartered a private jet on the cast trip but only invited friend of the show LaToya Ali, 34, along with daughter Brooklyn Daly, 2, and her nanny. The other ladies headed down to Isle of Palms, South Carolina in a sprinter van, trying to understand why they weren’t on the plane with their friends. Kenya told Drew about the jet and texted her asking her to keep her lips sealed on her travel plans and Drew thought that was a bit odd. To make matters even more complicated between the group, the ladies found it shady that Kenya brought her daughter — but none of their kids were invited!

Although Drew knows she’s new to the group, she believes others should stay as true to themselves as she does. “My thing is this — I am new to this group and the type of person that I am, where I come from, I hold people’s feet to the fire because I’m all about living in your truth and being honest,” Drew shared. “What happened to being real especially on reality?”

Watching the episode back, Drew wishes Kenya would’ve confronted her about her feelings rather than sharing them with the camera. “She seems to treat me really nice and then she runs back and she talks behind my back and I don’t think that’s right,” Drew said. “When I met her, I didn’t have any problems with Kenya. Like I said, I looked up to her since I was a little girl. Meeting her, she was just a different person and I was disappointed. I was definitely discerned that she was treating me poorly and I didn’t know why. I didn’t know where it came from. I definitely didn’t give her a reason and that’s just where we are, unfortunately. I wish her well, obviously, and I’m praying for her and all that she has going on, but as I sit back and I watch the episodes, I definitely have a lot to say because I’m like, ‘You never said this to my face!'”

With the season not even half way over and Drew having a killer first season, she already has made up her mind on if she sees the two ever repairing their damage and becoming friends. “No,” Drew quickly answered. “That ship has sailed. I’m complete with it. I feel like as you’ll see, I’m someone who gives people multiple chances. I gave the benefit of the doubt. You never know what will happen in the future but for now, I’m in such a good place and a place of just wanting to focus on me and my marriage and are supportive and if you are not there to support during the hard times, you just aren’t there and that’s fine.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8pm EST on Bravo.