Dove Cameron’s Ex Thomas Doherty Spotted PDAing With Model Yasmin Wijnaldum 6 Months After Split

Dove Cameron’s former partner of nearly four years, Thomas Doherty, has seemingly moved on with model Yasmin Wijnaldum.

Six months after his breakup from Dove Cameron, it looks like Thomas Doherty is exploring a new romance with model Yasmin Wijnaldum. The actor, 25, and runway model, 22, were spotted out to dinner in New York City on Wednesday, March 31, in new photos published by E! News. The photos highlight how comfortable Thomas and Yasmin appeared to be around each other, as they sat outside and enjoyed some fresh air and each other’s company.

Both young stars were all smiles in the spring evening. Some photos even captured the two seemingly leaning in for a smooch! Thomas is currently in New York City filming the sequel series to Gossip Girl, one of the highly anticipated shows coming to HBO Max in the near future. But Thomas’ recent outing with Yasmin comes roughly six months after the actor’s most high-profile relationship to date ended.

It wasn’t until December 11, 2020, that Dove revealed that she and Thomas had made the difficult decision to end their relationship after nearly four years together. The Disney star and singer, 25, took to Twitter to make the announcement. “Hi all. In October, [Thomas Doherty] and I decided to part ways,” Dove wrote to begin her statement. “The decision was incredibly difficult, but we still have love for each other, and will remain friends. Thank you for allowing us our privacy in this time.”

Dove also elaborated on the split on her Instagram Story. “We know there have been some rumors and confusion lately about the status of our relationship and we wanted to set the record straight,” she wrote to her fans. Thomas and Dove worked together while they were Disney stars, and seemed to be going steady throughout their romance.

Dove often gushed about how much she adored Thomas. She even fended off break up rumors in June 2020, roughly four months before they split for good. “PSA: THOMAS AND I ARE FINE. no we are not broken up yes we are still together no we are not fighting we are madly in love and better than ever please stop speculating/spreading rumors when you have absolutely no basis all smooth sailing over here thanks for checking innnnnn,” she tweeted on June 11. The two were quarantining together prior to their breakup.