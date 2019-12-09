Hollywood Life

Dove Cameron Reveals How She Feels About More ‘Descendants’ Movies After Cameron Boyce’s Death

‘Descendants’ star Cameron Boyce, 20, died in July after suffering an epileptic seizure in his sleep and Dove Cameron doubts the Disney Channel franchise can go on without her beloved co-star.

When Descendants star Cameron Boyce passed away at just 20-years-old on July 6, 2019 the Disney Channel shelved all plans for a fourth film in the franchise. Dove Cameron, 23, who co-starred with Cameron in the wholesome trilogy, thinks it may be best to keep it that way. Speaking to HollywoodLife at the opening night of Frozen the Musical at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on Dec. 6, Dove EXCLUSIVELY revealed why a Descendants movie without Cameron isn’t likely.

“What happened was so incredibly heart wrenching for all of us and something we could not recover from,” Dove told HL. “And so, I think that the idea of making another movie while it would be nostalgic for all of us, and while it would be healing in a lot of ways, it might also be super wrong. So it could go either way and it depends on how we’re all feeling and I think that the beautiful thing that Disney has done is that they have very much created a safe space for the cast to be wherever they’re at. They canceled everything when Cameron passed and I know they want what’s in all of our best interests, so we’ll see. I doubt it, but we’ll see.”

Dove and Cameron starred in all three Descendants movies together, and teamed up for countless musical numbers. Dove portrayed Maleficent’s daughter Mal, while Cameron took on the role of Cruelle de Vil’s son Carlos. Sofia Carson and Boo Boo Stewart also play children of famous Disney villains. The first film in the trilogy premiered on the Disney Channel in 2015. The third movie came out last August, after Cameron’s tragic death.

Dove was extremely close to Cameron and in a video tribute she shared to Instagram after his tragic death she praised her co-star as an “Earth angel” who “got me through eating disorders, helped me through a dark relationship and through endless breakdowns.”