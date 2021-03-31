Rebel Wilson Reveals The Other ‘Bridesmaids’ Role She Almost Got: I Was ‘The Second Choice’

Rebel Wilson reminisced about the time she spent filming the 2011 comedy ‘Bridesmaids’ in a new interview!

It’s hard to believe that it’s been nearly 10 years since Bridesmaids became a runaway hit comedy that went on to earn two Oscar nominations. All of these years later, actress Rebel Wilson, whose supporting role as Brynn skyrocketed the star, 41, to fame, still looks back on that time fondly, and revealed how she even appeared in the film to begin with. “So my character wasn’t supposed to exist in the movie,” Rebel revealed during her appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show.

“I’d audition for Melissa McCarthy‘s character and was like the second choice for that role,” she shared. Melissa McCarthy played Megan in the movie, the soon-to-be sister-in-law of Maya Rudolph‘s Lillian — and one of the bridesmaids in her wedding party. Melissa went on to earn her very first Oscar nomination for her brilliant performance in the movie. Fortunately, even though Rebel didn’t land the role, she left enough of an impression to secure another a gig as another character that was tailor-made for her!

“I guess they liked my audition [enough] that they added me into the film, essentially,” Rebel went on. “So there was never supposed to be two roommates only one.” Rebel played Brynn, the second of two roommates to Kristen Wiig‘s character, Annie. Rebel acted along side pal Matt Lucas. “So I just kind of added myself in, in a way, to the scenes. But Paul [Feig, the film’s director], I just remember was so…and Kristen, as well, was the biggest comedy star in America at that point. But she literally said, ‘Whatever you want to do, just go for it. I don’t care. Like, if you think it’s funny, want to try it, just go for it,'” Rebel recalled of her one week on the film’s set.

“And I think that kind of nice, collaborative energy, which she must’ve done to everybody on the set from her and from Paul as a director, that they just got the most hilarious, spontaneous things. It was pretty much all improvised, all that stuff,” she explained. Since her Bridesmaids days, Rebel has gone on to star in a series of comedies.

After Bridesmaids, Rebel earned what is arguably one of her most iconic roles as Fat Amy in the 2012 film Pitch Perfect, reprising the role for the film’s sequel and third installment. She’s also appeared in How To Be Single, Isn’t It Romantic, The Hustle and more. Rebel also has a slew of projects on deck, as well. There’s no doubt that Rebel’s career has seriously taken off since Bridesmaids and with the 10th anniversary less than two months away, fans will surely look back on the hilarious, female-led comedy with so much love!