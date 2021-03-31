‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: A Famous YouTuber Is Revealed As Grandpa Monster

Another wildcard turned the competition upside down on ‘The Masked Singer.’ This week, Grandpa Monster was unmasked.

The Group B Wildcard round on the March 31 episode of The Masked Singer season 5 kicks off with Grandpa Monster. He sings “Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett. The panelists guess Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Jake Paul. Next up is Piglet. The masked celebrity performs “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah)” by Andy Grammer. The guesses include JC Chasez, Austin Mahone, and more.

The Black Swan graces the stage next. She sings a gorgeous rendition of “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes. The panelists are very interested to find out the identity of the Black Swan. They throw out names like Demi Lovato, Lindsay Lohan, and Ashlee Simpson. Guest host Niecy Nash thinks Ken Jeong may be on to something with his Lindsay guess.

The Chameleon gives another super cool performance. He jams out to “21 Questions” by 50 Cent. There’s no one on the show quite like the Chameleon! Niecy thinks she knows who the Chameleon is! However, Robin Thicke is stumped about the Chameleon’s identity. The panelists guess big names like Iman Shumpert, Dwyane Wade, and 2 Chainz.

This week, the wildcard is none other than the Crab. He’s got quite the intergalactic look! The Crab reveals in his first clue package that he always “dreamed of being a star.” At one point, “everyone around the globe wanted to be like me.” However, the Crab has suffered “tragedy” in his life.

The Crab stuns with his performance of “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers. Nicole Scherzinger tears up over the performance. The first guesses include Bobby Brown and Johnny Gill.

The Crab made such a statement that he’s quickly become a frontrunner. This means that the Grandpa Monster is going home this week. The first impression guesses from panelists were Johnny Manziel, Morgan Freeman, Emmitt Smith, and Cam Newton. Most of the panelists changed their guesses before the big reveal. The Grandpa Monster is revealed… YouTube star Logan Paul!