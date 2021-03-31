Katharine McPhee Stuns In Valentino Gown 5 Weeks After Giving Birth To Son Rennie — See Pics

Katharine McPhee has had an incredible snap back, showing off her amazing post-baby body in a gorgeous gown just over a month after giving birth

Add Katharine McPhee to the great genetics club when it comes to fast post-baby body snap backs. The 36-year-old just gave birth to son Rennie David Foster a little over a month ago, as she and 71-year-old husband David Foster announced the big news on Feb. 24. Now, Katharine’s already got her slim waistline and flat tummy back, and is able to fit into designer gowns, as evidenced in a photo she shared to Instagram on Mar. 30. Kat stood in the sunny grass next to a backyard pool while bathed in sunshine, wearing a gorgeous Maison Valentino frock.

The former American Idol alum stood at a side angle so that her incredibly trim waist was on display. The dress featured a white menswear style collared top, while the long skirt was made up of feminine pleating. Katharine looked event ready — or up for a romantic parents night dinner out with David — in the gorgeous outfit. She could be seen wearing full makeup with a rosy cheek and a bright red lip.

In a second swipe right photo taken in later in the day, Katharine took a close-up selfie of her stunning face. She appeared to be on a balcony overlooking the ocean, as a line of beach-houses dotted the landscape underneath her. The snapshot also provided a better look at her wavy, brunette chest-length locks with slight golden highlights.

Katharine wrote in the caption that she was “ready for spring,” but her famous friends and fans were gushing over how exquisite the brand new mom looks. Her husband David chimed in the comments by writing “Vava voom!!!!!” Kat’s Country Comfort co-star Eric Balfour left a series of fire emojis and told Kat, “Mom life looks good on you!” as fellow co-star and singer LeAnn Rimes called her pal “Beautiful.” Actress Ashley Jones wrote, “I want this dress! You look stunning. Old Hollywood,” while celebrity chef Cat Cora left red heart emojis.

Others marveled at how Kat looked so trim for having just had a baby five weeks ago. User @sara_mann asked, “And you had a baby when?” while @taniahaskins gushed, “So Stunning!!! You look incredible after a baby!! Congratulations.” Fan @lynneclark345 observed, “You wouldn’t think you’d just had a baby. You look amazing,” while @cobaby62 added, “Not fair to look so gorgeous after having a baby a month ago. Congratulations on the birth of your son!” In a Feb. 3 IG post, Katharine shared a series of photos modeling body-hugging evening gowns pre-pregnancy and wrote, “missing fittings & my waistline.” It turns out she got her waistline back in a mere five weeks time!