Katharine McPhee Wears Plunging Satin Top With Nothing Underneath On Dinner Date With Hubby

Katharine looked sexy in satin as she went braless for a dinner date with new hubs David Foster in West Hollywood on July 22.

She’s got that newlywed glow! Katharine McPhee, who has changed her name to Katharine Foster on Instagram, showed off her svelte body, wearing a blue satin top with a plunging neckline while at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, California. She wore blue jeans and studded light blue Valentino heels that matched her periwinkle shirt. She was wearing minimal makeup for her dinner date with husband David Foster — and she looked gorgeous! Her lips were balmy with just a hint of pink and her brows were bold, framing her face perfectly. The pair got married in late June in London and went on a honeymoon in Italy.

That relaxing vacation did wonders for her, because she looked relaxed and refreshed leaving the restaurant. Hey, planning a wedding can be stressful! But she looked amazing in her Zac Posen ball gown on her big day! For her date night, the look was casual yet super sexy because she skipped the bra and showed off a bit of cleavage by rocking the deeply cut shirt. She accessorized with a blue velvet Gucci purse and, of course, her new wedding ring! The couple actually met 13 years ago, so their marraige is a long time coming. We are so happy for them!

Her hubby looked casual and cool in jeans and a blue blazer, pairing the “business on top” look with classic white Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. They make a great looking couple, that’s for sure!