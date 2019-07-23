Fashion
Hollywood Life

Katharine McPhee Wears Plunging Satin Top With Nothing Underneath On Dinner Date With Hubby

katharine mcphee satin top
MEGA
Katharine McPhee Tony Awards, After Party, The Plaza Hotel, New York, USA - 10 Jun 2018
Fresh off their recent Honeymoon, Katharine McPhee and new husband David Foster were all Smiles as they left dinner at 'Craigs' Restaurant in West Hollywood, CA Katherine was showing her Massive diamond Wedding ring as her and David Laughed hysterically to a question that was asked about 'Having babies'. 22 Jul 2019 Pictured: Katharine McPhee, David Foster. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA471308_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Newly married Katharine McPhee and David Foster leave their wedding reception in Mayfair Pictured: Katharine McPhee and David Foster Ref: SPL5101104 290619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Hewitt / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Newly married Katharine McPhee and David Foster leave their wedding reception in Mayfair Pictured: Katharine McPhee Ref: SPL5101104 290619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Hewitt / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Katharine looked sexy in satin as she went braless for a dinner date with new hubs David Foster in West Hollywood on July 22.

She’s got that newlywed glow! Katharine McPhee, who has changed her name to Katharine Foster on Instagram, showed off her svelte body, wearing a blue satin top with a plunging neckline while at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, California. She wore blue jeans and studded light blue Valentino heels that matched her periwinkle shirt. She was wearing minimal makeup for her dinner date with husband David Foster — and she looked gorgeous! Her lips were balmy with just a hint of pink and her brows were bold, framing her face perfectly. The pair got married in late June in London and went on a honeymoon in Italy.

That relaxing vacation did wonders for her, because she looked relaxed and refreshed leaving the restaurant. Hey, planning a wedding can be stressful! But she looked amazing in her Zac Posen ball gown on her big day! For her date night, the look was casual yet super sexy because she skipped the bra and showed off a bit of cleavage by rocking the deeply cut shirt. She accessorized with a blue velvet Gucci purse and, of course, her new wedding ring! The couple actually met 13 years ago, so their marraige is a long time coming. We are so happy for them!

Katharine McPhee looked sexy in a blue satin top while on a dinner date in West Hollywood on July 22. (MEGA)

Her hubby looked casual and cool in jeans and a blue blazer, pairing the “business on top” look with classic white Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. They make a great looking couple, that’s for sure!