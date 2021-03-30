Ava DuVernay, Chelsea Handler & More Urge: ‘Remember Derek Chauvin’s On Trial, Not George Floyd’

As the second day of Derek Chauvin’s murder trial continues, stars like Ava DuVernay are reminding their fans not to refer to it as the ‘George Floyd trial.’

After George Floyd‘s name continues to trend on Twitter, stars like Ava DuVernay are pleading with their fans to remember that he’s not the one on trial — his alleged killer, Derek Chauvin, is. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is on trial at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota after being charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of Floyd, an unarmed Black man.

If you believe in a power greater than you, please hold the family of Mr. George Floyd in prayer through the trial of his murderer, Police Officer Derek Chauvin. The family will hear character assassination and details of their loved one’s murder. Horrific. Hold them in light. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 29, 2021

So pathetic that there is a trial to prove that Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd when there is video of him doing so. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 30, 2021

Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted. “If you believe in a power greater than you, please hold the family of Mr. George Floyd in prayer through the trial of his murderer, Police Officer Derek Chauvin. The family will hear character assassination and details of their loved one’s murder. Horrific. Hold them in light,” Ava tweeted on March 29, the first day of Chauvin’s trial.

Floyd’s death gained national attention after video footage of his arrest showed Chauvin kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes as he pleaded, “please, please, I can’t breathe.” Several other officers stood by as it happened. Floyd died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital. His death sparked months of demonstrations across the nation as activists demanded justice for Floyd and other Black individuals who died at the hands of police, like Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

A correction and reminder to myself and others: #GeorgeFloyd is NOT on trial. When referring to this trial, we should call it the #ChauvinTrial. George Floyd is dead. Chauvin killed him. Derek Chauvin is the one on trial, for kneeling on his neck and murdering George Floyd. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) March 30, 2021

Chelsea Handler tweeted on Day 2 of Chauvin’s trial, “So pathetic that there is a trial to prove that Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd when there is video of him doing so.” CNN analyst and The View co-host Ana Navarro corrected herself after tweeting about the “George Floyd trial.” She told her Twitter followers, “A correction and reminder to myself and others: #GeorgeFloyd is NOT on trial. When referring to this trial, we should call it the #ChauvinTrial. George Floyd is dead. Chauvin killed him. Derek Chauvin is the one on trial, for kneeling on his neck and murdering George Floyd.”