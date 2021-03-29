Kim Kardashian Gushes Over ‘Bridgerton’s Rainy Sex Scene After Kanye West Split

Kim Kardashian shared various clips of her television screen as she watched scenes from ‘Bridgerton’ and swooned over the show.

Kim Kardashian, 40, revealed she’s a Bridgerton fan in several of her latest social media posts! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared numerous pics and video clips of her TV screen while watching the Netflix show on the night of Mar. 28 and added captions and commentary to gush over some scenes, including a steamy sex scene in the rain. “In the rain?!” she exclaimed while watching the eye-catching action on the show, which stars Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page.

In another scene, which showed a waltz between Phoebe’s character Daphne and Regé’s character Simon, she added the caption, “What is happening?!?! I’m not crying!” She also captioned another scene with a red heart and broken heart emoji and showed off wine glasses with a friend during another. The SKIMS creator seemed to be watching the show with her friends Steph Shepherd and Tracy Romulus, who also shared posts of their reactions.

Kim publicly showing her love for Bridgerton comes only a little over a month since she filed for divorce from husband Kanye West, 43. Although she has yet to publicly speak out about the split, she’s been staying busy by spending time with their four kids, including daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1, as well as other family and friends. Court documents from the divorce filing state that Kim is requesting both legal and physical joint custody, which suggests that she and the rapper plan on co-parenting their kids.

When Kim’s not spending time with those closest to her, she’s promoting her SKIMS line with sexy pics of herself. The beauty shared several snapshots that showed her modeling the brand’s terry collection on Mar. 29 and they were quite the sights to see. Some of the clothing items she wore included a bra and underwear in a tan color as well as a matching robe.

She also showed off leggings and a long braid as she held a Starbucks cup in some of the snapshots. “Skims Terry,” she simply captioned the post.