Kim Kardashian Stuns In Sexy Skims Underwear Amid Her Divorce From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is once again showing the world what a sexy soon to be single lady she is in photos modeling her new terry SKIMS undies.

While Kim Kardashian has always reveled in modeling her SKIMS underwear brand for the world, she’s really been upping the ante ever since the 40-year-old filed for divorce from Kanye West, 43, on Feb. 19. Kim shared four Mar. 29 Instagram photos wearing her new SKIMS terry collection, which included a bra, thong panties and a robe in a nude shade. The entrepreneur held her rope open in the first photo to flaunt her insanely flat abs. Her waist was so tiny that the outline of Kim’s ribcage was actually prominent in the picture.

Fortunately, Kim didn’t suck it in as hard for the next photo, as she was seen with her toned tummy visible in the underwear set as she walked along a mirrored wall in her SKIMS showroom. The mother of four showed off the halter-style terry bra and high-cut hip panties. She donned a matching robe as to over up the thong backside of the underwear.

Kim held on to a cup of coffee as she gazed at herself in the floor to ceiling mirror. She stood on her tiptoes to give her legs extra length, while placing a hand on her hip to keep the robe open. Kim rocked a super long brunette braid for all of the modeling shots. She also posed for a photo while matching the bra with a pair of terry leggings that showed her famed bodacious backside.

Kim showed off the entire new collection in a video on the SKIMS site where she modeled even more of the items. “You guys, I am obsessed with this collection. I’m so excited for you guys to see this terry. It’s really really cute,” she gushed while peeling off a white terry robe to show off a skin-tight curve-hugging white terry slip dress.

She called the collection “my new fave” because of the soft, stretchy fabric, which includes the underwear, robes, a slip dress, leggings, a head wrap and even a body wrap for when someone gets out of the shower and wants to get dry while putting on makeup or getting ready.

This is the second big SKIMS launch for Kim in just over a week’s time. On Mar. 19, she debuted a line of “ultra-luxe and silky smooth loungewear patterned with a Jacquard SKIMS logo” that included pajama pants and shorts, string bikini lounge-tops and matching long sleeve pajama tops, all in shiny fabric. She even held a “dinner party” series of photos modeling the collection that starred her sisters Khloe, 36, and Kourtney Kardashian, 41, as well as pal La La Anthony and Steph Shepherd. Ever since her split from Kanye, Kim has been immersed in working on her SKIMS brand — as well as her KKW Beauty and fragrances — and that has meant plenty of sexy modeling shots from the hard working businesswoman.