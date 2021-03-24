Kim Kardashian Builds Her 4 Kids Their Own Street In The Backyard Complete With LEGO Castle & More

Check out the street and storefronts Kim Kardashian had built for her children.

Kim Kardashian spared no expense with the latest gift she gave to her four kiddos. The SKIMS mogul and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 41, built a ‘Lil Hidden Hills,’ for children North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 1, according to Daily Mail. In the photo below, fans could clearly see the Lego Castle that Kim had built for her youngsters, whom she shares with Kanye West, to enjoy on any given day as they grow up.

The tiny village, built in the backyard of Kim’s Calabasas home, also features a slew of storefronts, including a Starbucks, a “West” diner, a KKW Beauty Boutique, a fire station and more. The little street also comes complete with its own road, an archway leading to the town, and a gate that encloses the area. Kim’s home, along with a few of her family members, is located in the gated community of Hidden Hills, thus the name for the pint-sized street.

This latest lavish gift for her little ones comes on the heels of Kim and Kanye’s divorce proceedings. Over the course of the last several weeks, Kim has put a total focus on being with her kiddos. In fact, she threw a “pizza party” for her children on March 11, posting photos to Instagram featuring herself, North, and Saint chowing down on some scrumptious slices.

Kim and Kanye’s children are starting to get used to the new arrangement, as their parents go through this difficult transition. “The younger kids don’t know what’s happening, but North does know what’s going on,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in February, just days after news that Kim filed for divorce on February 19. “Kim sat her down alone to tell her, but not the younger ones,” they further explained.

“Kim and Kanye been living like this for so long. The last year has been exactly like this where they’ve been living separate lives both physically and emotionally, so whether there has been paperwork or not, they have not been living in a conventional marital situation.” Moving forward, it’s so evident that Kim is prioritizing her children’s happiness and going all out to ensure they know they’re loved.