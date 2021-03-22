Selena Gomez Confesses She’s ‘Missing’ Taylor Swift As She Shares Never-Before-Seen BFF Pics

Selena Gomez shared cute new throwback photos of her posing with Taylor Swift and Taylor’s cat Benjamin Button.

Selena Gomez, 28, let her fans know she’s “missing” spending time with her BFF Taylor Swift, 31, on Mar. 22 when she shared never-before-seen photos with the fellow singer. The “Good for You” crooner posted the gem of a post to Instagram on Mar. 22 and it showed her and the “Lover” creator posing with the latter’s adorable cat Benjamin Button. Selena was wearing a black Aaliyah T-shirt, black pants, and white sneakers in the pics while Taylor showed off a gray short-sleeved outfit with light pink socks.

In the first photo, the good friends as standing while Selena holds the camera and makes a shocked face and Taylor holds Benjamin while making a similar face. In the second, Selena is sitting and holding Benjamin up to her chest and smiling down at him, and in the third pic, the girls are again standing and posing as Taylor holds Benjamin up and covers her mouth

“kinda missin this one,” Selena wrote in the caption for the pics before her followers responded with epic comments. “Best friendship ever,” one follower wrote while another called the pics “perfection.” A third wrote their friendship nickname, “Taylena” and a fourth hilariously admitted, “I want that cat.”

Selena and Taylor are known to have a close friendship. They have supported each other through ups and downs a lot throughout the years. Before her latest post featuring Taylor, Selena showed her love for her gal pal in Dec., shortly after Taylor released her latest album, Evermore.

In the post, which was shared to her Instagram story, the former Disney star showed off a pic of the album and added a red heart emoji to it. Rumors soon followed that one of the tracks on the release, “Dorothea”, may have been inspired by Selena since it talks about a famous girl named Dorothy, which is the same name of the character in Selena’s favorite movie, The Wizard of Oz. There are also mentions of Dorothy “selling dreams, makeup, and magazines”, which could definitely reference Selena since she has her own beauty line called Rare Beauty and has been on many magazine covers.

Whether the rumors are true or not, it’s clear to see that these two have a strong friendship that lasts and we can’t wait to see more cute pics of them in the future!