Selena Gomez is dropping a new album next month and when she previewed it for Taylor Swift she had the most heartbreaking reaction.

Selena Gomez, 27, is gearing up to release her new album Rare, but naturally her BFF Taylor Swift, 30, has already heard it — and so has her mom Andrea Swift. During a recent interview with KISS FM UK Selena got candid about what it was like showing them the new videos for “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now”.

“I’ll never forget when I did play the video for ‘Lose You to Love Me’ and ‘Look at Her Now’ at her house with her parents, and it was one of the coolest experiences because I’ve been friends with her for over a decade and love her family as well so I was like, ‘Do you wanna just maybe see the video?’ and she’s like, ‘Amazing, of course.’ It was so hysterical, she just started turning off every single light in the kitchen and the room and I was like, ‘This is not that intense, Taylor.’”

But things quickly got very intense according to the ‘Wolves’ singer. “Her and her mom just started crying, like, just tears and tears…It’s gonna make me cry thinking about it, because it wasn’t just about how great the song was, which is a lot coming from her, it was just that they had been on that journey with me, intimately.

“And they were crying because of how proud they were for me stepping into a whole new era of my life, and it not involving the horrible things, the abuse, the emotional chaos, it felt like I had a huge sigh of relief. And to see her and her mom feel that way, it was very sweet. It’s like an older sister and an aunt proud of their [friend]. It felt great to have people I love see it as that.”

Rare is scheduled for release on Friday, Jan. 10.