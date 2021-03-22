Chris Pine Goes Jogging Shirtless As He Takes His Dog For A Workout In LA 

Chris Pine stepped out for a shirtless walk with his pup on March 21, and we’re just going to leave these photos here…

Chris Pine made heads turn on his Sunday stroll. The Wonder Woman actor, 40, stepped out shirtless with his Pit bull dog in LA, and proved that his abs know no bounds. Chris, who was photographed solo, showed off his six-pack, wearing just a pair of dark Champion shorts over black athletic tights by Nike.

New Balance was the Star Trek actor’s sneaker of choice for his outdoor workout. He pushed back his brunette-gray hair with a pair of circular sunglasses and wore a protective mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, Chris held onto a purple leash that was attached to his canine companion, uniquely named Wednesday Weld — who Chris adopted in 2016, from Home Dog LA’s North Central Animal Shelter.

He was later photographed (shirt-on) with his dog at a local shop. That time, Chris sported a cut-off tee that read “Miami Vice” on the front. He was pictured squinting from the bright LA rays and reaching for his sunglasses. The fairly private star is rarely photographed out and about in LA, where he lives and works. Chris joins a slew of male stars — including Dwyane Wade, Shawn Mendes, Blake Griffin, Niall Horan and more — who’ve recently been spotted working out shirtless.

When he’s not hitting the pavement for a sweat session, Chris is most likely on a movie set. The busy actor currently has three films in post-production, as well as another in pre-production. The films Violence of Action, Don’t Worry Darling and All the Old Knives are all in post-production. Newslash is in pre-production at this time. The latter doesn’t even include Chris’ other announced films, Dungeons and Dragons and a Star Trek sequel that has yet to receive a title.