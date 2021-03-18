Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her New Custom Grills With Diamonds & Opal Birthstone

Kim Kardashian debuted a custom set of diamond-rimmed grills made from her birth stone, nearly a month after filing for divorce from Kanye West.

Instead of cutting or dying her hair — the usual post-breakup makeover of choice — Kim Kardashian gave her teeth a makeover. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, debuted a custom grill set on Instagram on March 17. “New opal birthstone grill alert,” she captioned the photo, which was a close-up shot of the bottom row of her teeth now outfitted with diamond-rimmed grills made of the birth month stone for October (Kim’s birthday falls on Oct. 21).

The set was crafted by Gabby Elan Jewelry, which is based in Kim’s stomping grounds of Calabasas. The jewelry brand’s Instagram page also uploaded a video of Kim’s custom set, which gave fans a closer look at the sparkly grills. Kim’s stylish post came the same day that she posted a sweet birthday tribute to her younger brother, Rob Kardashian.

The newly-minted 34-year-old is smiling wide the adorable, never before seen photo, which appears to be taken during Kim’s 40th birthday getaway. Rob and Kim are dancing up a storm and looking immensely happy. “We’ve made so many amazing memories this last year that will fill my heart for a lifetime,” Kim captioned the rare photo of her brother. “I am so tempted to screenshot just some of our group family chat to give people a glimpse of the crazy funny insane person you are!! I LOVE YOU.”

On the very same day Kim debuted her post-divorce grills, big news came out about the SKIMs CEO’s estranged husband, Kanye West: his net worth is now estimated to be $6.6 billion. His new financial status comes one year after the Yeezy designer and rapper joined Forbes‘ billionaire list. Kim’s wealth is nothing to sneeze at, though. After years of KUWTK, KKW Beauty, SKIMs, and her successful mobile game, Kim’s net worth is a cool $780 million as of October 2020 — her birth month!