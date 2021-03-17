Tristan Thompson Drools Over Khloe Kardashian’s Sexy New Bikini Pic — See Flirty Comment

Khloe Kardashian and her on-again off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson are seemingly back together — and the NBA star dropped a flirty comment on her latest pic.

It seems Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are going strong! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram on March 17 to share a sizzling snap of herself rocking a silver bikini — see the pic here — and Tristan was absolutely drooling. “New good swim out TOMORROW,” Khlo captioned the post, as she promoted her latest Good American products. The NBA star then jumped into the comments section, to drop a series of heart eye emojis, red hearts, and drooling emojis.

“Absolutely stunning,” one fan commented, while thousands of others dropped heart eye and flame emojis. This new flirty comment comes amid news that Khloe successfully made embryos with Tristan, despite past relationship issues. Fans would remember that nearly one year ago, the KUWTK star learned that freezing her eggs was the best option for any future plans to give two-year-old daughter True Thompson a sibling. “The doctor is really happy with the amount of follicles I have at the moment so this is going to be the perfect month to start hormone injections,” she shared in an April 2020 episode of the reality show.

“Hopefully that will help my follicles grow to a healthy, mature size.” At the time, Khloe looked at the decision as an “insurance policy”, however she memorably told sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, “I have a sperm donor,” in reference to Tristan. “After my doctor’s appointment, I talked to Tristan because if you can create embryos and do all the DNA testing, I do think that’s the smarter choice … But it’s weird because, Tristan and I, we’re not together. I don’t know which way to go,” she admitted.

The on-again, off-again couple have certainly had their ups and downs, which reached a head when Tristan was caught kissing Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods at a party. “Right now, Tristan and I, we’re in this strange transition period where we’re figuring out boundaries,” Khloe said in the April 2020 episode. “It’s just not the right time but, who knows, maybe that can change one day.” Now, it seems the pair are back together, but fans will have to wait for the new season of KUWTK to find out for sure.