Tim McGraw, 53, Looks Ripped In New Shirtless Pic As He Reminds Fans That ‘Summer Is Coming’

Tim McGraw’s summer body is ready. The 53-year-old just shared a shirtless pic to Instagram and his abs are seriously impressive.

Tim McGraw is in the best shape of his life and he’s sharing the thirst traps to prove it. The country superstar took to Instagram on March 17 to share a new shirtless pic and it’s hard to believe he’s 53.

In the photo Tim is holding up three massive fish, caught while deep sea fishing. He captioned the photo: “Summer is coming!!!! Can’t wait to get under the water!” Tim is wearing nothing but a pair of swim trunks in the photo and his six pack abs and bulging arm muscles are on full display.

His followers couldn’t help but comment on his super fit physique — and his super dark tan. Justin Anderson wrote: “ummmm someone skipped straight to summer with that tan buddyyyyyy.” While another fan gave a shout out to Tim’s wife of 25 years Faith Hill. “Ummm… Who’s looking at the fish?!?! Faith is a lucky lady!” the fan gushed.

As fit as Tim is these days, he wasn’t always in such good shape. In fact, he went through a major physical and mental transformation over tens years ago, after realizing his health was not in a good place. Tim detailed his journey back to health in his biography, Grit & Grace.

Tim released his biography in 2019 and at the time he revealed on Instagram that he decided to get serious about his fitness when he turned 40. But he admitted that he didn’t “hit his stride” until he was 45.

“Moving daily and exercising regularly set off a ripple effect, improving the way I eat, sleep, relate to others and show up both personally and professionally,” he wrote on his social media account. “It made me a better person to be around.”

No doubt Tim’s three daughters — Gracie McGraw, 23, Maggie McGraw, 22, and Audrey McGraw, 19, — who he shares with Faith, are happy he’s made his health a top priority.