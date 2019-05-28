Tim McGraw, 52, Flaunts Incredible Abs in Tropical Selfie — See His Six-Pack

Tim McGraw showed off his chiseled body after diving into the sea to catch a massive fish, and we’re now tipping our cowboy hats to the country legend’s abdominals.

Tim McGraw, 52, went spearfishing, and the resulting photo will make you go “Yeehaw.” After returning to land, the country singer shared a shirtless selfie to Instagram on May 28, and Tim’s six-pack was even more noticeable than the big game catch he was holding! We can see why Tim is so in shape, even past age 50 — the “I Like It, I Love It” singer revealed that he did a free dive of 36 feet into the ocean to catch the Yellowfin grouper in the picture below.

Although Tim didn’t disclose the location of his spearfishing trip, it appears the photo was snapped in the Bahamas. The singer and his wife, Faith Hill, 51, own a private island in the Bahamas called “L’île d’Anges” which they bought in 2003, and the country dream team moved onto their tropical estate in 2012. Tim often spends his time relaxing at the luxurious property and going spearfishing, and his Instagram page is filled with many more “catch of the day” posts.

Tim’s spearfishing trip on Tuesday would be his last in May, as the country superstar’s book tour kicks off on June 10! He’ll be promoting Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest and the Music That Made a Nation, a book co-written with historian/Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham. Their first stop will be in New York, and the tour will wrap up in North Carolina on June 24.

Despite Tim’s impressive catch, his fans couldn’t help but notice what a catch he was. “I’m sure no one even notices the fish 😍,” one fan commented, while another follower mused, “Nice….. and the fish is pretty impressive too 🔥🔥🔥.” A third fan recapped our exact thought process upon seeing this photo: “First thought: man, he’s cute as hell. Second thought, I wonder how old Tim McGraw is now, answer: 52. Third thought, well, he is married to Faith. Fourth thought, nice fish.”