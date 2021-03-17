Theory

'Grey's Anatomy' Theory: Why Some Fans Are Convinced Derek Is Alive

GREY'S ANATOMY - "All Tomorrow's Parties" - In the midst of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grey Sloan Memorial and its surgeons' lives have been turned upside down. The season 17 premiere picks up one month into the pandemic, and it's all-hands-on-deck as Meredith, Bailey and the rest of the Grey Sloan doctors find themselves on the frontlines of a new era. Meanwhile, an unintentionally started fire has first responders from Station 19 bringing patients into the hospital for treatment on the "Grey's Anatomy" season premiere, THURSDAY, NOV. 12 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC." (ABC) ELLEN POMPEO
GREY’S ANATOMY - “The Center Won’t Hold” – Bailey finds herself in the middle of an argument with patients’ families as they await news about their children who were injured in a fire. Winston surprises Maggie, and Amelia and Link try to have some fun as new parents. Teddy learns her colleagues know more than she may like about her relationship woes with Owen, and Richard and Koracick go at it during the second hour of the “Grey’s Anatomy” season 17 premiere, THURSDAY, NOV. 12 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC) ELLEN POMPEO
GREY’S ANATOMY - “The Center Won’t Hold” – Bailey finds herself in the middle of an argument with patients’ families as they await news about their children who were injured in a fire. Winston surprises Maggie, and Amelia and Link try to have some fun as new parents. Teddy learns her colleagues know more than she may like about her relationship woes with Owen, and Richard and Koracick go at it during the second hour of the “Grey’s Anatomy” season 17 premiere, THURSDAY, NOV. 12 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC) PATRICK DEMPSEY
View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Now this would be the ultimate twist. Some ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ fans believe that Derek Shepherd is actually alive after all these years. Let’s break down this theory.

This Grey’s Anatomy theory will make you do a double-take. There’s a group of fans out there who are convinced that Derek Shepherd is alive. They’re talking about the same Derek Shepherd who died from injuries sustained in a car accident back in season 11.

Patrick Dempsey
Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd in season 17 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ (ABC)

Fans have pointed out that the characters on the beach that are “dying or dead” have on a white shirt. This includes Meredith, George, and the recently deceased Deluca. When Bailey and Richard appeared, they had on colored shirts. Bailey and Richard are very much alive. You know who else has on a colored shirt? Derek. He is wearing a blue shirt.

One fan tweeted, “100% convinced derek shepherd is alive and we’re getting merder endgame.”  Another fan has a theory about how Derek could possibly be alive. The fan says that Meredith can’t ever reach Derek on the beach because they’re “both alive.” In a rewatch of Derek’s final episode, the doctor who took Derek off his ventilator never said his time of death. In Deluca’s final episode, Teddy and Owen hesitated on calling his time of death until Reza finally did.

The likelihood that Derek Shepherd is alive and has been away from Meredith and his family all of this years is extremely low. Derek is probably just wearing a blue shirt because his favorite color is blue. He said so back in season 1 of Grey’s Anatomy.

Grey’s Anatomy has thrown a number of twists at us over the years, and showrunner Krista Vernoff revealed that Deluca’s death is not going to be the only shocking moment of season 17. “There are several episodes coming up that I think the fans are going to lose their s**t over,” Krista told EW. “In really good ways and in every meaning of the phrase.”

Derek will be back in the March 18 episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Meredith remains on a ventilator, so she’s still on the beach with Derek. The long-running show has yet to be renewed for season 18, and Krista has said that she is writing season 17 as if it’s the show’s last. So buckle up and get ready for more tears. Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.