Jennifer Lopez Was Still Having Wedding Dress Fittings Until A-Rod Split News Broke: Report

Jennifer Lopez reportedly had a wedding dress fitting days before news broke about her split from Alex Rodriguez.

As Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez‘s relationship continues to make headlines, more and more details about their reported recent rough patch continue to emerge. “There were issues between them, but she was still sitting for fittings for [her wedding] dress last week,” a source told Page Six — three days after the outlet was first to report on March 13, that the couple called off their engagement.

Jennifer and Alex initially planned to tie the knot sometime in 2020, though the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to postpone the nuptials, twice. But, according to Page Six, the singer and New York Yankees legend were set on finally tying the knot later this year — hence, why the Hustlers star was in a wedding dress fitting as recent as last week.

Jennifer and Alex’s relationship made headlines on March 13, when Page Six reported that the longtime power couple split after being on the rocks for several weeks. The outlet claimed the breakup was a result of separate rumors that Alex had formulated an online relationship with Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy. In February, the Bravo star told Page Six that while she was communicating with Alex via FaceTime, she maintained that the two had never met in person.

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” Madison said last month, adding, “I don’t want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this.” At the time, a spokesperson for A-Rod said the businessman had never met Madison. Additionally, Jennifer remained silent about the situation.

The scandal first came to a head in January, during part one of the Southern Charm season 7 reunion when Craig Conover accused Madison of getting on a plane and flying “to Miami to f–k an ex-MLB player.” Although Madison denied the latter claim, her other co-star, Shep Rose told Andy Cohen during a March 15 radio interview that Madison had to sign an NDA because she was direct messaging with Alex on social media.

While other reports have claimed that Jennifer is unfazed by Madison and the situation as a whole, Page Six is reporting otherwise. “The Madison LeCroy scandal was the reason they finally broke up,” a source said, adding that “there were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it.”

As for the latest in the couple’s split saga? Over the weekend, Alex confirmed to photographers that he’s not single while heading to a gym in Miami. Meanwhile, Jennifer, who’s filming her new movie, Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic, has been poking fun at the relationship rumors in various post on social media. On March 15, Alex shared a photo of himself on a private jet to D.R., where he was headed to work things out with Jennifer. “Onward and upward,” he wrote over a photo of a tropical location. — Point taken!