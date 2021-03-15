Julia Michaels Proudly Reveals Armpit Hair At Grammys & Praises Icon Sophia Loren

Julia Michaels hit the Grammys red carpet with her underarm hair on full display — after she vowed to stop shaving her armpits in May 2020.

Julia Michaels gave a whole new meaning to going au naturalé on the red carpet when she attended the 2021 Grammy Awards in LA on March 14. The Grammy-nominated singer, 27, attended the show, which took place outside Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, in a strapless black dress that exposed her dark armpit hair — a bold move that was purposely planned. In May 2020, Julia declared in a tweet, “I’m not shaving my armpits ever again.” And, she kept her word.

Julia looked stunning in a strapless, black-and-white couture dress by Georges Chakra. In photos from the socially-distanced red carpet, she grinned and threw up two middle fingers for the cameras. Her inspiration for such a daring look and fearless attitude came from none other than the iconic Sophia Loren. Julia took to her Instagram Stories to share a throwback photo of the Italian actress modeling her own armpit hair in a white beaded gown at the 1955 Venice Film Festival.

In Julia’s aforementioned tweet, in which she vowed to never shave her underarms again, she added, “I don’t know why I ever did before. Social norms can eat an eggplant.” Following the hairy admission, Julia proudly put her armpit hair on display in October for her “Lie Like This” music video.

You know what they say: If you got it, flaunt it! — And, we’re so here for Julia Michaels. The “Issues” singer joins a slew of stars who’ve embraced their armpit hair on the red carpet or out in public including, Bella Thorne, Emily Ratajkowski, Amandla Stenberg Dakota Johnson, Ashley Graham, Madonna, Julia Roberts, Paris Jackson, Miley Cyrus and more. In July 2019, Halsey posed for the cover of Rolling Stone with her arms raised in a white tank that exposed her underarm hair. Now, that’s a powerful list of fierce females!