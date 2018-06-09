Bella Thorne Flaunts Her Armpit Hair On The Beach As She Treats BF & Pals To Hawaii Trip

Armpit hair, don’t care! Bella Thorne showed off how she hates shaving her pits in a sexy new photo while on vacation in Hawaii. See it here!

Bella Thorne is growing out her hair….in her arm pits! The 20-year-old actress showed off the style during her trip to Hawaii with her boyfriend Mod Son, 31, on June 8 via Instagram. In the pic, Bella can be seen showing off her armpit hair while leaning on a boulder dressed in a sexy red bikini from her line Filthy Fang. She pulled the look together with simple jewelry and styled her hair in a messy ponytail. To be honest, we’re here for it. Take a look at the sexy shot below!

Of course, this isn’t the first time she’s made the bold statement. Back in May the Famous In Love star took the look out on the streets of NYC when she was photographed proudly flaunting the hair in a lacy red tank. Who knew armpit hair could be so hot?! Interestingly, her armpits aren’t the only part on her body she’s decided not to shave.

Back in 2017, Bella surprised fans when she posted a Snapchat of herself with extremely hair legs. “My hair a** legs doe,” Bella captioned the post. It’s clear she’s doing things her way despite societal standards, and we love her for it. But, Bella isn’t the only celebrity with hairy pits. Back in April, when Halsey, 23, shared a gorgeous selfie of herself rocking a Fiorucci sports bra on Twitter, one fan couldn’t help but point out her armpit hair.

“What the hell is this?!!!” the fan quote tweeted the photo with the worlds “LOL” written over Halsey’s pit. However, instead of getting offended, Halsey quickly clapped back with “It’s an armpit you’ve put a sticker over. Not sure what else there is here to explain?”