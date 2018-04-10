Halsey Defends Her Armpit Hair After An Internet Troll Mocks Her For It — See Epic Response

Say what?! Halsey has armpit hair, and Twitter has A LOT to say about it. Check out her hilarious clap back here!

When Halsey took to Twitter on April 6 to share a gorgeous selfie of herself rocking a Fiorucci sports bra, she had no idea she’d be met with backlash. Instead of taking in her beauty, one fan in particular made a comment about her armpit hair. The user replied to Halsey’s selfie by posting the same pic with the caption, “What the hell is this?!!!!” written above it. And as if his shade wasn’t harsh enough, the fan even placed an “LOL” sticker over Halsey’s armpit. So rude, right? But, being the tough girl that she is, Halsey was completely unbothered by the comment.

The “Bad At Love” singer quickly responded to the user with, “It’s an armpit you’ve put a sticker over. Not sure what else there is here to explain?” This is why we love her! It’s clear NO ONE can rain on Halsey’s parade, and we are so here for it! Of course, loyal fans quickly came to her side with comments like, “Newsflash. Girls have hair. Girls do not have to shave to please your a**. Girls don’t have to shave at all. If we weren’t meant to have hair there, we wouldn’t be born with it. Let go of the sexist sh*t that girls have to shave and men don’t k thanks.” Wow! She clearly told them!

However, this wouldn’t be the first time Halsey clapped back at fans over a certain body part. Back in February, Halsey’s black gown she wore at the amFAR Gala caused quite a stir! After someone accidently stepped on her dress, her thigh-high slit appeared to have revealed her private parts. But, Halsey quickly denied the wardrobe malfunction with, “I had on an entire pair of high cut black underwear under the dress. [Y]ou can’t slap a censor bar over black fabric and make everyone think my pu**y is out,” Halsey said in a tweet. Well, I guess that settles it!