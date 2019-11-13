Julia Michaels: 5 Things To Know About The Female Singer Selena Gomez Kissed On Stage

Even though Julia Michaels scored a 2018 Grammy nomination for Best New Artist, she’s no rookie on the music scene. She even kissed Selena Gomez onstage. Find out more about her, here!

UPDATE 11/13/19 (6:40pm ET) : During a Nov. 11, 2019 concert at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, Julia Michaels invited bestie Selena Gomez onstage for a live performance of “Anxiety” and afterwards the two locked lips in a kiss. They later got matching tattoos, and Selena wrote over her Instagram story about it: “It’s tatted… my arrow points to you forever,” about Julia. You can see the pic of the kiss below.

Watch out world, Julia Michaels is taking over the music scene! At only 24-years-old, she has written songs for Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Fifth Harmony, and Gwen Stefani. With a Grammy Nomination for Best New Artist under her belt, and a hit single that was certified triple-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, it looks like Julia may just become the next big thing! Don’t be surprised if you see her on a stage near you in the not too distant future. Want to know more about her? Here’s what we know:

Her real name is Julia Carin Cavazos. Julia was born in Davenport, Iowa, but later moved to Santa Clarita, California. She was raised by her father, Juan Manual Cavazos, who changed his name to John Michaels to pursue a career in acting. We can also assume that’s where the name “Michaels” comes from! She has written songs for TV and film. When Julia was fourteen years old, she met fellow songwriter Joleen Belle. Together they wrote the theme song to Disney’s Austin and Ally. Julia released her first solo single, “Issues” in 2017. “Issues” scored the number 11 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and was certified triple-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. “Issues” is also nominated for a Grammy for Best New Song.