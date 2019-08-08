Emily Ratajkowski Proudly Poses With Long Armpit Hair For ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’: It Makes Her ‘Feel Sexy’

One of the hottest women in the world, Emily Ratajkowski, is posing in a lacy bra and showing off her long armpit hair for ‘Harper’s BAZAAR.’ Read what she said about her choice to shave below.

Emily Ratajkowski, 28, is known for her super sexy bikini and lingerie pics that she posts on Instagram, which show off her incredible body. But now, she’s showing off something that is much more meaningful: her armpit hair. “If I decide to shave my armpits or grow them out, that’s up to me,” Emily told the September issue of Harper’s BAZAAR. “For me, body hair is another opportunity for women to exercise their ability to choose — a choice based on how they want to feel and their associations with having or not having body hair. On any given day, I tend to like to shave, but sometimes letting my body hair grow out is what makes me feel sexy.”

Emily continued, “And there is no right answer, no choice that makes me more or less of a feminist, or even a ‘bad feminist,’ to borrow from Roxane Gay. As long as the decision is my choice, then it’s the right choice. Ultimately, the identity and sexuality of an individual is up to them and no one else.” We totally agree and commend her for speaking her truth!

Emily is not the only star who has proudly displayed her long armpit hair. Miley Cyrus, Bella Thorne, Dakota Johnson and even Julia Roberts are some of the famous faces who have been spotted on red carpets with hairy armpits. To each their own! We love that these ladies are not conforming to society pressures and doing what they want with their bodies!