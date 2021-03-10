Gabby Douglas Shares Workout & Diet To Help You Get 6-Pack Abs & Toned Arms Like Her
Gabby Douglas revealed how to get abs with ‘the perfect shape’ using one simple move. The Olympic gymnast also shared what to eat to maintain these abs and even more fitness advice in an exclusive interview!
While Gabby Douglas may be an Olympic gold medalist, she promised that you don’t need to “do anything extravagant” to achieve fitness results like hers. “You can take a walk around your property or even walk [around] your house, take your dog on a walk, and just get those steps in…I didn’t find huge benefits in overworking your body,” Gabby said during an EXCLUSIVE interview on HollywoodLife TVTalk, filmed via Instagram Live on March 9. While Gabby has instead found benefits in doing thinks like taking supplements, stretching and “just going out in nature,” she did share a few workout and diet secrets for a toned physique and abs with the “perfect shape.”
Gabby joked that her six-pack “faded off like the sunset” when she stopped training for the Olympics (she clarified that she’s “not mad” about this, though). However, getting one to form doesn’t require Olympic-level training! “Honestly, if you want to get that perfect shape, if you want to get abs, I recommend crunches. Crunches and hollow rocks and lift your legs when you go down and touch [your toes]. You’ll have abs within 24 hours,” Gabby insisted, and recommended doing this “every single day” while eating “a lot of protein.”
Gabby stressed that you don’t want to go overboard with this ab regimen. “The thing is, you don’t want to overdo it because you could be really sore, right? So you just kind of want to take it into moderation and maybe 2 sets of 20, however many you can handle. You can do it every day or you can do it every other day,” she continued.
Getting toned arms may be even easier! “Honestly and here’s my secret — I don’t workout my arms as much as I workout my legs or as much as my body,” she admitted to HollywoodLife. “I love a long, toned arm and not too masculine, but that’s just my body. You love what you love and so I just do stretches with my arms to try to elongate everything.” While Gabby takes a relaxed approach to toning up her arms, she does work out her entire body nearly every day.