Halle Berry Rocks Bikini Bottoms & Tied Up Crop Top In Gorgeous New Photo

Halle Berry put her toned tummy on display in a stunning, new photo she shared to Instagram on March 7. The actress modeled a pair of floral bikini bottoms and wore a white t-shirt with a powerful message on the front.

FYI: Halle Berry is a great follow on Instagram. The Bruised actress, 54, who often shares scenic travel photos and fitness content, uploaded a snap of herself enjoying the sunshine and outdoors on Sunday. She was glowing while dressed in a white tee that read “Kind people are my kinda people” in red lettering across her chest. Halle sported a pair of pink and green floral bottoms with a buckled front and accessorized with red, heart-shaped sunglasses.

“Sunday feels more like this kinda day … no?”, the Bad & Booshy host (her Instagram series) wrote alongside her latest Instagram post, which made her famous friends do a double-take. “Oh my God,” actress Mindy Kaling wrote in the comments. Meanwhile, a slew of other stars — including Heidi Klum, Arsenio Hall and Kendra Wilkinson — followed suit with their own emoji-filled comments. Additionally, Halle’s trainer, Peter Lee Thomas chimed in with a couple cool emojis.

Halle Berry at the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, CA on May 15, 2019. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Halle let her brunette hair down in the sun-kissed snap, which appeared to be taken at a beach. Her mid-length locks were styled in loose beach waves, while her wispy bangs blew in the wind.

The John Wick actress is back to enjoying warmer weather after returning from a winter getaway with boyfriend Van Hunt. Back in mid-February, Halle shared a number of cute selfies with her musician beau, 50, at a ski resort in an unknown location. The couple, who wore matching metallic snowsuits and black face masks, enjoyed snow-tubing and other winter activities.

The trip came just a few days after Halle and Van celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a couple. On February 14, the Catwoman actress posted an adorable video that showed the pair from behind, dancing topless on a balcony to Hunt’s song “Being a Girl”.