Kim Kardashian Recalls Severe Body-Shaming In 1st Pregnancy: ‘I Cried Every Single Day’

After watching the ‘Framing Britney Spears’ documentary, Kim Kardashian recalled her own experience with media scrutiny, which she said ‘took a toll’ mentally.

Kim Kardashian feels for Britney Spears after watching the Framing Britney Spears documentary. The doc explored the intense media scrutiny that Britney faced throughout her career, and how it took a toll on her over the years. Kim said she has dealt with similar experiences, particularly while pregnant with her first child, North West, in 2013.

Kim said she felt a lot of “empathy” for Britney after watching the revealing documentary. “The way the media played a big role in her life the way it did can be very traumatizing and it can really break even the strongest person,” Kim wrote on her Instagram Story. “No matter how public someone’s life may seem, no one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgement for entertainment.”

In a second post, she recalled gaining 60 pounds while pregnant with North. At the time, she was suffering from preeclampsia, which made her “swell uncontrollably,” she explained. “I cried every single day over what was happening to my body, mainly from the pressure of being constantly compared to what society considered a healthy pregnant person should look like — as well as being compared to Shamu the Whale by the media,” she admitted.

Kim said she felt “so insecure” about her body at the time. Even though she was able to “channel it into motivation,” the whole situation was mentally taxing. “To say this didn’t take a toll on me mentally would be a lie,” Kim added. “I’m sharing this just to say I hope everyone involved in the business of bullying and shaming someone to the point of breaking them down might reconsider and instead try to show some understanding and compassion.”

To conclude her message, Kim shared several magazine covers that body-shamed her while she was pregnant. Many featured unflattering photos with captions about her weight, and several also compared her body to Kate Middleton’s, who was also pregnant at the time. “You just never fully know what someone is going through behind the scenes,” Kim concluded. “And I’ve learned through my own experiences that it’s always better to lead with kindness.”