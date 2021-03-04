Kim Kardashian Leans On La La Anthony After Divorce: See Their Sexy New Pics In Pastel & Tie-Dye Dresses

Kim Kardashian is bonding with her ‘ride’ or die, La La Anthony, after splitting from Kanye West. The BFFs had a stylish moment together in pastel and tie-dye dresses, one from Teyana Taylor’s new collection.

Kim Kardashian may be separated from Kanye West, but she’s still got La La Anthony by her side. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star linked up with her longtime friend for a recent girls’ hangout, which entailed a mini fashion shoot that Kim, 40, and La La, 39, shared photos of on March 4!

La La stunned in a $23 mini dress from Teyana Taylor‘s new clothing collection with Pretty Little Thing, called the “Grey 90s Body Print Bodycon Dress.” Meanwhile, Kim looked ready for spring in a long pastel green dress with contrast stitch detailing and wrap heels in a shiny ivy green color. Both Kim and Lala made it clear that they’re each other’s ride or dies in their captions. “Ride til the wheels fall off!,” Kim wrote under her BFF post.

The photos were actually snapped amid a girls’ night out at Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills on Feb. 23 (it looks like Kim and La La were waiting to post them). The ladies were joined by Kourtney Kardashian and Kim’s former assistant, Stephanie Shepherd, for Kim’s first night out since TMZ reported that she filed for divorce from Kanye after six years of marriage on Feb. 19.

“Kim felt she tried everything to make the marriage work and Kanye was refusing to get the help she requested which was the final straw,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, referring to Kanye’s struggle with bipolar disorder. The insider continued, “She and the Kris [Jenner] too even tried to get him to go to counseling and offered support as best she could and he kept refusing.”

Leading up to the divorce petition, Kanye had already reportedly moved out some of his belongings (which included 500 pair of sneakers) from their marital home in Hidden Hills, according to Page Six. As for the house itself, it was reported that Kim may be able to keep the $60 million estate since it’s where she reportedly still lives with her and Kanye’s children North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1, according to TMZ.