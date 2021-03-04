Khloe Kardashian Shows How Toned She Is In Sexy Crop Top & Boyfriend Jeans — See Hot New Pic

Holy hotness! Khloe Kardashian is showing off the results of her 5am workouts by flashing her ripped abs in a photo for her new Good American ’90s inspired jeans collection.

Acid washed jeans never looked so good! Khloe Kardashian has launched a Good ’90s collection from her Good American jeans brand, featuring denim colors and styles from the era. The 36-year-old is modeling how they look in a new March 4 Instagram photo, but all fans can focus on her Koko’s super-cut abs. She didn’t show her famous face in the photo, instead cutting it off at chest level so that the grey crop top and unzipped jeans showed off her toned torso in all of it’s glory.

Khloe appeared to be wearing the main $149 Good ’90s style, as she unbuttoned and unzipped the acid washed jeans to reveal dark brown bikini underwear underneath. Which knowing the Kar-Jenner’s support of each others’ business ventures, are likely from sister Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS brand, though Khloe didn’t use a tag.

Even though the entrepreneur didn’t show her face in the photo, her long pale pink perfectly manicured fingernails were visible, as her thumbs pulled down on both front pockets. She was also wearing the massive pear-shaped diamond ring on her left ring finger, which she has donned a number of times in the past. It’s fueled speculation that she could be engaged Tristan Thompson, to the father of her two-year-old daughter True Thompson, but the couple has not confirmed any such news.

This is the second time Khloe has used her sexy figure to promote her new Good ’90s line. On March 2, she shared an IG snapshot wearing the denim pants…and nothing else! Koko used her arm and hand to cover her bare chest in a wide shot, showing off her long legs in the jeans.

Khloe ripped abs have come with plenty of hard work, as well as very early mornings! On Feb. 3, she took fans through her 5 A.M. workout via her Instagram stories. The sun wasn’t even up yet as she hit her home gym. Khloe started out with a series of stretches, before getting a cardio warmup on her treadmill prior to her more grueling exercises.

Khloe gave a shout-out to other fellow early riser fitness enthusiasts, as in one video taken from on her treadmill she shared, “Good morning! Let’s have a great Tuesday,” she cheered while looking into the camera. “It’s early. Let’s conquer this sh*t. You are winners. You are queens. You are everything and above,” she added with a motivational tone. If the only time Khloe has for fitness during her busy workdays is at the crack of dawn, she’s still willing to set that alarm and put in her time. But the result as seen in the above photo is worth any lost sleep!