Tim Allen Admits He Liked That Trump ‘Pissed People Off’ As President & Fans Are Clapping Back

Tim Allen confessed that he liked Donald Trump’s ability to ‘piss people off’ during his presidency, and the backlash to his new interview was swift.

Tim Allen is stoking controversy again by explaining exactly what he liked about former President Donald Trump: his ability to thoroughly enrage the public. The Home Improvement star, 67, said on Marc Maron‘s WTF podcast that while he’s gotten plenty political in the past, even attending Trump’s 2017 inauguration, he eventually decided to keep it to himself… and admire Trump privately.

“I literally don’t preach anything,” Allen said. “What I’ve done is just not joined into, as I call it, the ‘we culture. I’m not telling anybody else how to live. I don’t like that, ‘we should do this’ or, ‘we should do that.’ Once I realized that the last president pissed people off, I kind of liked that. So it was fun to just not say anything. Didn’t join in the lynching crowd.”

It’s unsurprising that Allen’s all for Trump riling people up. The actor discussed in 2018 whether or not his Last Man Standing character was also a Trump supporter. “I’ve said before: I’m not the character I play,” Allen explained. “What’s interesting to me is that I like personally pissing people off.” He added that his character, for what it’s worth, would probably be a “centrist.”

Needless to say, Allen’s critics called him out on Twitter for his Trump support, considering everything the former president did during his administration: most recently, getting impeached for “incitement of insurrection” after the January siege on Capitol Hill, for example. “Tim Allen is giving new meaning to Tool Time,” one Twitter user quipped. “Tim Allen is a simple man who loves the simple things in life, like mass murder and squealing on friends for personal gain,” another tweeted, the “squealing” a reference to Allen’s 1978 arrest, which he also discussed on WTF.

“Tim Allen… ‘Once I realized that [Trump] pissed people off, I kind of liked that. It was fun to just not say anything.’ Translation… ‘I like that people are pissed off about 500,000 dead Americans & an attempted overthrow of a co-equal branch of government.’