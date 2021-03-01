Jodie Foster Reveals Whether She Set Up Aaron Rodgers & Shailene After Thanking Him At Globes

Jodie Foster sparked new speculation that she introduced Aaron Rodgers to his fiancee, Shailene Woodley, when she thanked him in her Golden Globes winning speech.

No, Jodie Foster did not play a hand in introducing her The Mauritanian co-star, Shailene Woodley, to the actress’s now-fiance, Aaron Rodgers. In fact, Jodie has never even MET Aaron in person. “I have never met Aaron Rodgers,” Jodie confirmed to reporters after the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. “But it is possible that I do love to talk about how much I love the Green Pay Packers, and sometimes I can talk a little bit too much about that. So, of course, Shailene is very aware of my enthusiasm for the team.”

The question about Jodie’s friendship with Aaron came after she mentioned his name in her speech after taking home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. Aaron made a similar gesture when he was given the MVP Award at the NFL Honors earlier this month, and mentioned Jodie in his acceptance speech. In that same speech, Aaron also confirmed that he was engaged for the first time, so fans began wondering if Jodie played a hand in introducing Aaron to Shailene.

It turns out that the speculation was just that, and that Aaron and Jodie were just having some good fun that stemmed from her love for his football team, the Packers. “I’ve decided that, not only am I a huge Packers fan, but I am MVP — I am competitive MVP with Aaron Rodgers,” she added at the Globes. “In fact, I just got a very cute video from Aaron Rodgers where he says he’s going to get me back. So we’ll see who wins.”

In Aaron’s NFL Honors speech, he did not reveal the identity of the woman who he had gotten engaged to. However, Shailene confirmed that she was the woman in question during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 22. During the virtual Q&A, she showed off her engagement ring for the first time, and admitted that Aaron had proposed “a while ago.” It’s still unclear how or exactly when the two were introduced, though!