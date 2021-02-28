Watch

Nick Jonas Turns ‘SNL’ Stage Into Futuristic Rocket Ship For Epic 1st Performance Of ‘Spaceman’

Nick Jonas
NBC
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Chris Rock" Episode 1786 -- Pictured: (l-r) Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden during the "First Debate" Cold Open on Saturday, October 3, 2020 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "John Krasinski" Episode 1795 -- Pictured: Musical guest Machine Gun Kelly performs on Saturday, January 30, 2021 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "John Krasinski" Episode 1795 -- Pictured: (l-r) Host John Krasinski and Pete Davidson during the Monologue on Saturday, January 30, 2021 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC)
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "John Krasinski" Episode 1795 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson as O.J. Simpson during the "What Still Works" Cold Open on Saturday, January 30, 2021 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC) View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Evening/Weekend Editor

Nick Jonas pulled double duty on ‘SNL’ as host and musical guest! He performed his new single ‘Spaceman’ for the first time live at Studio 8H.

Nick Jonas brought his latest single to life at Studio 8H. The 28-year-old performed his freshly dropped track “Spaceman” (also the name of his forthcoming album) during Saturday Night Live‘s Feb. 27 episode. The iconic SNL stage wasn’t even recognizable as he opened the performance standing under a blue night in the effect of a rocket ship. The lasers elevated the performance behind him, moving along to the electro R&B beat as he showed off incredible vocals. Singing along to a guitar, Nick sounded amazing with little support from his back-up singers. A moon decal could also be seen at Nick’s feet, fitting with the outer space them of the tune.

The singer last released solo music in 2018 before reuniting with siblings Kevin Jonas, 33, and Joe Jonas, 31, as part of trio the Jonas Brothers. In the new track, the New Jersey native likens himself to feeling like “spaceman from the dark side of the moon” as he attempts to navigate a difficult relationship. “You still think we got some problems / Find somebody you can solve with / I feel like a spaceman / I feel like a spaceman,” he also sings on the futuristic, R&B sounding tune produced by Greg Kurstin.

While talking about his upcoming, Nick confessed that most of his songs are now tributes his gorgeous wife of just over two years Priyanka Chopra, 38. “She loves it. Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which when I can’t articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I’m grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that’s most important,” he said to Apple Music host Zane Low. He also delved into how he came up with the concept for the sexy new tune, which he co-wrote with producer Greg and Maureen “Mozella” McDonald.

“I think the key for me was trying to find a way to give this idea a persona, give it a name,” he began. “So ‘Spaceman’ came into my mind because I was thinking, ‘What’s the one thing that all of us have felt during this time?’ It’s just completely disconnected from the world. We’ve gotten so accustomed to looking at a screen instead of human interaction, and I think the thing that keeps us all encouraged and hopeful is just the idea of knowing that there will be a tomorrow when this isn’t our reality, and I think the body of work as a whole tracks that,” he revealed, teasing the rest of his new album.