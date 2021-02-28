Nick Jonas Turns ‘SNL’ Stage Into Futuristic Rocket Ship For Epic 1st Performance Of ‘Spaceman’

Nick Jonas pulled double duty on ‘SNL’ as host and musical guest! He performed his new single ‘Spaceman’ for the first time live at Studio 8H.

Nick Jonas brought his latest single to life at Studio 8H. The 28-year-old performed his freshly dropped track “Spaceman” (also the name of his forthcoming album) during Saturday Night Live‘s Feb. 27 episode. The iconic SNL stage wasn’t even recognizable as he opened the performance standing under a blue night in the effect of a rocket ship. The lasers elevated the performance behind him, moving along to the electro R&B beat as he showed off incredible vocals. Singing along to a guitar, Nick sounded amazing with little support from his back-up singers. A moon decal could also be seen at Nick’s feet, fitting with the outer space them of the tune.

The singer last released solo music in 2018 before reuniting with siblings Kevin Jonas, 33, and Joe Jonas, 31, as part of trio the Jonas Brothers. In the new track, the New Jersey native likens himself to feeling like “spaceman from the dark side of the moon” as he attempts to navigate a difficult relationship. “You still think we got some problems / Find somebody you can solve with / I feel like a spaceman / I feel like a spaceman,” he also sings on the futuristic, R&B sounding tune produced by Greg Kurstin.

While talking about his upcoming, Nick confessed that most of his songs are now tributes his gorgeous wife of just over two years Priyanka Chopra, 38. “She loves it. Most of the songs are pretty much just love letters, which when I can’t articulate the way I feel with my words with no music, I go to the studio. And I’m grateful to have that because it makes her happy, and that’s most important,” he said to Apple Music host Zane Low. He also delved into how he came up with the concept for the sexy new tune, which he co-wrote with producer Greg and Maureen “Mozella” McDonald.